 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Flash director says the film failed because people ‘don’t care’ about the DC hero

By
Barry Allen runs through the Speed Force in The Flash.
Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s been nearly two years since The Flash hit theaters in 2023, and the film remains one of the most infamous bombs in recent comic book movie history. Its director, Andy Muschietti, isn’t confused about why the film failed, though. During an interview on Radio Tu’s La Baulera del Coso, Muschietti said that he believes The Flash performed so poorly because it wasn’t as widely appealing as everyone, including himself and its producers at Warner Bros. Pictures, hoped it would be.

The Flash failed, among all the other reasons, because it wasn’t a movie that appealed to all four quadrants. It failed at that,” Muschietti argued. “When you spend $200 million making a movie, [Warner Bros.] wants you to bring even your grandmother to the theaters.”

Recommended Videos

In the same interview, the filmmaker — whose other directorial credits include 2017’s IT and 2019’s IT: Chapter Two — revealed that he’s learned in the time since he made The Flash that some viewers aren’t nearly as interested in the film’s titular hero as they are in other DC characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. “I’ve found in private conversations that a lot of people just don’t care about the Flash as a character,” Muschietti noted. “Particularly the two female quadrants. All of that is just the wind going against the film I’ve learned.”

Two Flashes stand on a battlefield with Supergirl in The Flash.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Flash received notably mixed reviews from critics when it was released and it only grossed around $271 million at the worldwide box office. That might not seem like a particularly bad box office performance, especially when compared to the $100 million and $59 million grosses of more recent comic book misfires like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. However, The Flash reportedly cost — as Muschietti notes — around $200 million to make. Warner Bros. hoped at the time that the film would be able to inject some new life and excitement back into its DC projects, but it ended up falling far short of the studio’s expectations for it.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The movie’s failure helped bring WB’s DC Extended Universe to an unsurprisingly anticlimactic close in 2023. Its performance doesn’t seem to have hurt Muschietti’s career, though. On the contrary, the filmmaker is currently set to direct The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce viewers for the first time to the new DC Universe’s take on, among other iconic characters, Batman and Robin.

The Flash is streaming now on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be one of his most expensive films
Christopher Nolan puts his hands up next to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

After dominating the Oscars with Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is making the most of a "blank check" opportunity with his next film, The Odyssey.

Per Matt Belloni of Puck, Nolan's The Odyssey reportedly has a massive $250 million budget. The news comes after Jeff Sneider wrote in his newsletter that The Odyssey will be the "most expensive film of Nolan’s career."

Read more
5 most anticipated action shows of 2025, ranked
A knight walks through a village in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

We're living through an extended golden age of television; with so many high-quality shows, it can be hard to keep up with all of the new offerings. There's such an abundance that we can create a list purely of action shows to look forward to in 2025.

Whether you've already finished season 2 of Squid Game and are hankering for more action or you need some high-octane fun to look forward to, these are the top 5 most anticipated action shows of 2025.

Read more
NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025: schedule, channels, live streams
Justin Jefferson of the Vikings runs onto the field.

After 18 weeks of the regular season, the NFL begins postseason play with Wild Card Weekend. Six teams in each conference will begin their playoff journey this weekend. Unlike the regular season, the NFL postseason is single-elimination. If a team loses this weekend, their season is over.

Six games will be played during Wild Card Weekend. The schedule: two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions earned first-round byes by finishing first in their respective conferences. Kansas City and Detroit automatically move on to the Divisional Round. Below, check out the 2025 Wild Card Weekend schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.
Saturday, January 11
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Read more