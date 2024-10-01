 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Franchise trailer spoofs the craziness and absurdity of superhero films

By
A group of people stand in a line and wait together.
Colin Hutton / HBO

HBO is both embracing and spoofing the superhero genre starting on October 6. Following a new episode of The Penguin, a gritty crime drama based on a character from The Batman, a new comedy series, The Franchise, will air and highlight the absurdity of superhero movies.

HBO released the first official trailer for The Franchise, a comedy from executive producers Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown. Himesh Patel stars as Daniel, the first assistant director who says it’s his job to “keep the actors from killing themselves.” The large-scale blockbuster production is a roller-coaster ride. From erratic behavior from actors and a pretentious director to gender politics and on-set breakdowns, Daniel must keep it together and find solutions before the film falls apart.

Recommended Videos

“I just want this to be a good film,” Daniel says before production continues on a downward spiral.

The Franchise | Official Trailer | Max

Besides Patel, The Franchise stars Aya Cash as Anita, Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric.

Related

Mendes directed the pilot based on a script by Brown, The Franchise’s showrunner. Iannucci is best known for creating the Emmy-awarding comedy Veep, HBO’s political satire series that follows the life and inner workings of politician Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Iannucci also created Avenue 5, an HBO comedy series that ran for two seasons from 2020 to 2022.

The eight-episode season premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, October 6. The show will air on HBO and stream on Max. One new episode will debut weekly through Sunday, November 24.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Oz battles Sofia for control of Gotham in The Penguin’s fiery midseason trailer
A woman smokes a cigarette as a man stands next to her.

The war for control of Gotham is heating up in the midseason trailer for The Penguin.

Oz begins the trailer with a question: "So who's got the power in this city?" In one corner, there's Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the new head of her family after the deaths of her father and brother. The footage depicts Sofia recruiting new associates to strengthen the Falcone crime family. The other figure looking to take back Gotham is Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), who seeks revenge against the Falcones for putting him in jail.

Read more
HBO unveils epic trailer for Dune: Prophecy; release date set for November
Two sisters stand next to each other in Dune: Prophecy.

The Sisterhood stages their takeover in the epic trailer for Dune: Prophecy, HBO's upcoming sci-fi prequel series to Dune.

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise to power, Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, the leader of the Sisterhood. Olivia Williams plays Tula Harkonnen, Valya's sister. Together, the Harkonnen sisters fight to save the future of humankind and establish the powerful sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Read more
New Peacock series Lockerbie: A Search For Truth spotlights a forgotten tragedy
A man holds his hand up with a paper against glass.

Colin Firth demands justice for the victims of a terror attack in the first teaser trailer for Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, the upcoming limited series from Peacock and Sky.

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth is inspired by the true story of Pan Am Flight 103, a plane that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, 38 minutes after takeoff on December 21, 1988. The explosion killed 259 passengers and crew, with 11 more residents dying when the plane crashed in Lockerbie. Dr. Jim Swire (The Staircase's Firth) lost his daughter in the terrorist attack. Dr. Swire is nominated by the U.K. victims' families to speak on their behalf as they seek answers for what happened.

Read more