HBO follows ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 with new ‘Game Revealed’ series

Why it matters to you Are you sad that season 7 is already over? This behind-the-scenes look might sate your Game of Thrones fix.

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones is over, but HBO is maintaining buzz for its hit show with a new, behind-the-scenes series titled The Game Revealed that takes a deep dive into the events transpiring both in front of the camera and behind it.

The Game Revealed offers interviews with the cast and creators behind Game of Thrones that explore plot points from the series and reveal the process — both technically and narratively — behind creating some of the show’s most memorable sequences. The seven-part series premiered Monday and new episodes will be made available every Monday for the next six weeks on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand, and other services available to HBO subscribers.

In the spirit of giving fans the first taste of the series free, the premiere episode of The Game Revealed was released wide on the show’s official YouTube channel. The first, 14-minute episode of the series takes a look at Arya Stark’s dramatic face-changing transformations, the unique sets used for the series around Spain, and the creation of the resurrected giants, among other elements.

Interviewed in the first episode are season 7 premiere director Jeremy Podeswa, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower, and various cast members — including musician Ed Sheeran, who made a highly publicized cameo this season.

The season 7 finale of Game of Thrones — titled The Dragon and the Wolf — aired Sunday on HBO.

There is still no official word on when season 8 of the series will premiere. A June report indicated that the final season of the series might not arrive on HBO until 2019, although some unofficial predictions lean toward a July 2018 debut for the eighth season of Game of Thrones. Filming on the final season of the series is expected to begin in October, with the war between the rivals for the Iron Thtone and the undead army of the Night King expected to come to its ultimate conclusion in the show’s final arc.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels, Game of Thrones has received 110 Primetime Emmy Award nominations over the course of its first six seasons and won 38 Emmys.