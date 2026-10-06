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The Gavin & Stacey duo is back together for a new Apple TV comedy series ‘The Choir’

Apple TV’s next comedy drama has family drama, music, and plenty of familiar faces.

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Ruth Jones and James Corden starring in Apple TV's newly announced comedic drama “The Choir” Apple TV

James Corden and Ruth Jones are finally working together again, and this time there’s no seaside town or caravan park in sight. Apple TV just announced The Choir, an eight-episode comedy-drama marking the duo’s first collaboration since Gavin & Stacey: The Finale wrapped as the UK’s most-watched scripted show of 2024. The Choir series is already in production and set to premiere globally sometime in 2027.

Two estranged siblings reunite to lead a small town choir.

Ruth Jones and James Corden lead an ensemble cast alongside Tom Davis, Rosie Sheehy, Susan Brown, Jason Watkins, David Harewood, Alexandria Riley, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Tom Edden, Gary Lamont, Emily Lloyd-Saini, Stephen… pic.twitter.com/Ff2YsAsdqb

— Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 6, 2026

What is The Choir about?

The new series centers on siblings Ben (James Corden) and Lisa (Ruth Jones), who haven’t spoken in years. Ben has spent that time living abroad, while Lisa stayed behind in their small, quiet English hometown. When circumstances force Ben back home, he’s suddenly stuck with a family he distanced himself from and a town he never liked.

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His unlikely path back into his sister’s life runs through a struggling local choir and a ragtag group of singers who show up every week. Apple describes it as a story about family, friendship, love, and music, and if that sounds like it carries some of Gavin & Stacey’s warmth, that’s clearly intentional.

The Choir Series Announcement Apple TV
Apple TV

The cast of ‘The Choir’ goes well beyond the two leads

The Choir has assembled an unusually strong supporting cast, featuring Tom Davis, Rosie Sheehy, Jason Watkins, David Harewood, and several others rounding out the ensemble.

Hannah-Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham in “Home for Christmas” Apple TV

Where things get surprising is the guest list. Hannah Waddingham, fresh off her Emmy-winning run on Ted Lasso, joins alongside James McAvoy and Jim Broadbent, an Oscar winner lending some serious weight to a handful of appearances.

Jennifer Sheridan and Jim Archer, both previously nominated for BAFTAs, are directing. The series is being produced by Various Artists Limited and TidyTwo, with Jones and Corden also serving as executive producers alongside Phil Clarke and Jack Bayles.

For now, Apple is keeping further details about The Choir under wraps. We’ll have to wait until 2027 to see whether this reunion can strike the right chord.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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