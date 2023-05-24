 Skip to main content
Where to watch The Kardashians season 3

Dan Girolamo
By

The rise of the Kardashian-Jenner empire is one of the biggest success stories of the 21st century. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner become international sensations thanks to their long-running reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success of the series helped spawned global business ventures for these women, including Kylie Cosmetics and SKIMS.

After 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the popular reality show ended on E! in 2021. However, the family started a new unscripted series, The Kardashians, in 2022 and returns for its third outing this week. Find out how to watch The Kardashians season 3 below.

Where to watch The Kardashians season 3

The Kardashian family poses for a picture in season 3.

The Kardashians season 3 will stream exclusively on its new home, Hulu.

Hulu is still producing quality original movies and television for subscribers. The hit TV series Only Murders in the Building is an Emmy-winning comedy series, while The Handmaid’s Tale became the first streaming service to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. FX programs such as Dave and Snowfall are available to watch the next day on Hulu. Recent Hulu originals include Class of ’09, White Men Can’t Jump, and How I Met Your Father.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

The Kardashians season 3 will begin streaming on May 25. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.

How much does it cost?

The Kardashians | Season 3 Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu features multiple paid tiers that appeal to subscribers with various budgets. The ad-supported plan costs $8 a month, or $80 a year. If you’d like to watch Hulu without ads, the plan costs $15 a month. Hulu also offers an over-the-top live TV service called Hulu + Live TV. Though these plans are more expensive, they also include Disney+ and ESPN+. The bundle of Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) costs $70 per month, and the bundle of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) costs $83 per month.

To celebrate National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering a limited-time deal. From now until 11:59 p.m. PT on May 27, new subscribers can receive Hulu with ads for $2 per month for three months. This saves 74% per month for three months. After three months, it will then auto-renew at $8 per month.

Is The Kardashians worth watching?

The Kardashian family poses for a photo.

If you loved Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then The Kardashians on Hulu will be right up your alley. The Hulu show still spotlights the Kardashian-Jenner family. It’s just a different time in their lives, as most of these women have children and run successful businesses, so the storylines are made to reflect that.

Since the series debuted in April 2022, there have been two seasons of The Kardashians at 10 episodes each. The upcoming third season of The Kardashians will not be the last, as Hulu has ordered 20 more episodes of the unscripted reality series.

