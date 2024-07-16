Who better to tackle the remake of The Killer than the master of action himself, John Woo? Peacock released the first trailer for The Killer, Woo’s American remake of his 1989 groundbreaking action film of the same name.

At the center of The Killer is Fast X star Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a contract assassin known as the “Queen of the Dead.” After refusing to kill a blind woman (Diana Silvers) in a Parisian nightclub, Zee becomes the No. 1 target of every hit man in the area. Not only does she have to avoid the criminal underworld, but Zee must evade capture by an admirable police detective (Omar Sy).

“Never send boys to do a woman’s job,” Zee says in the trailer before unleashing her elite combat skills on anyone standing in the way.

The Killer also stars Sam Worthington, Aurélia Agel, Grégory Montel, Saïd Taghmaoui, Hugo Diego Garcia, Eric Cantona, and Tchéky Karyo.

The Killer | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Woo is one of the most prominent action filmmakers of all time, having been a leading voice in Hong Kong during the 1980s and 1990s with A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, and Hard Boiled. Woo eventually broke through in Hollywood by helming Hard Target, Broken Arrow, Face/Off, and Mission: Impossible 2. In 2023, Woo directed Silent Night, his first American film since 2003’s Paycheck.

Woo produces and directs The Killer from a script written by Brian Helgeland, Josh Campbell, and Matt Stuecken. Helgeland won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for penning the script to 1997’s L.A. Confidential. Additional producers include Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Lori Tilkin deFelice.

The Killer streams exclusively on Peacock starting August 23, 2024.