In the preview for episode 8 of The Last of Us, fans will recognize a familiar voice in the trailer. Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in The Last of Us video game franchise, will make his live-action debut in episode 8. Baker will play James, a suspicious hunter in a group of settlers led by David (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie).

In the video preview, Joel is still recovering from his stab wound suffered at the end of episode 6. Ellie (Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey) is forced to look after Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal), taking on his responsibilities as hunter and protector. Ellie eventually meets with David, who offers her a spot in his group. James questions David’s invitation to Ellie, saying that it is “God’s will” if she dies out there. James and the other settlers want to kill Ellie, but the resilient teenager won’t go down without a fight as she prepares to battle for her life in the video preview.

Episode 8 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Episode 7 took viewers back in time as they returned to Ellie’s life in FEDRA military school. It’s here where Ellie developed a relationship with her best friend Riley Abel (Euphoria’s Storm Reid). Ellie is discouraged to learn that Riley left school and joined the Fireflies. However, Riley makes it up to Ellie by taking her to an abandoned mall, where the two girls spend time on the carousel, photo booth, and arcade. The coming-of-age flashback episode has been praised for its visuals and the performances from Ramsey and Reid.

Only two episodes remain in The Last of Us season 1. The critically-acclaimed series has already been renewed for a second season.

The Last of Us episode 8 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5, on HBO Max.

