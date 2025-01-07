The Last of Us season 2: HBO sets premiere for April 2025

The Last of Us will return this spring. At Sony’s press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show, co-creator, writer, and executive producer Neil Druckmann announced The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in April. Consisting of seven episodes, season 2 will air on HBO and stream on Max.

Druckmann’s announcement was accompanied by a new video from season 2. The brief teaser opens with Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, one of the new characters in season 2. Fans of the game know Abby will play an important role this season, and her controversial actions will be extremely polarizing with fans. “It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” Abby ominously says as she walks down a hallway with a gun in hand. “There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong.”

Recommended Videos

Season 2’s cast is headlined by Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Additional actors reprising their roles for the sophomore season are Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel’s brother, and Rutina Wesley as Maria, Tommy’s pregnant wife and co-leader of the Jackson community.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

New cast members include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara is set to guest star.

The season 2 logline reads: “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Druckmann. The series is based on the beloved video game franchise from Naughty Dog for PlayStation.

Season 1 premiered in January 2023 to critical acclaim and record-breaking viewership. The Last of Us received 24 Emmy nominations, winning eight. Stream all nine episodes of The Last of Us season 1 on Max.