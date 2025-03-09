 Skip to main content
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows Joel and Ellie’s broken relationship

By
The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

If you’ve ever played The Last of Us or watched the HBO series of the same name, then you know that Joel (Pedro Pascal) loves Ellie (Bella Ramsey) like a daughter. He’d die for her, and he’s more than willing to kill for her. That’s at the core of their emotional rift in The Last of Us season 2, which is based upon The Last of Us Part II. In the final moments of HBO’s newly released season 2 trailer, Ellie finally learns just how far Joel went to protect her at the end of season 1. And their relationship is never going to be the same.

Even before the truth comes out, there are clearly some signs of strain between the two in the footage, even as he gifts her a guitar and admires her tattoo. Ellie’s growing up in safety of Jackson, Wyoming, and she’s even got a new love interest, Dina (Isabela Merced), who shares a passionate kiss with her in the trailer. However, Jackson isn’t as safe as they hoped, as its walls come under attack. The people infected by the Cordyceps virus are always going to be dangerous, but the real threat to Joel and Ellie is from other people.

That’s where Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) comes in. So far, HBO hasn’t shown off much footage of Dever from the show, but Abby is one of the driving forces for the narrative that the season is based on. She’s got her own agenda, and she’s just as driven to see it through as Joel and Ellie are. Beyond Abby, there’s a militia led by Isaac Dixon (Jeffrey Wright, who reprises his role from the game), and that’s just the beginning of even larger problems for Jackson and the people who live there.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

HBO recently announced six new cast members for season 2, including Joe Pantoliano as Eugene, a character who is briefly seen in the trailer. Eugene was only teased in the game with an appearance in a photo, and his role will be expanded upon in this series.

As announced late last month, The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13.

