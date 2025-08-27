 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

The Last of Us season 3: Everything we know so far

Get ready for the third season of The Last of Us

By
Kaitlyn Dever in The Last of Us season 2.
HBO

Just like the video game it’s based on, The Last of Us season 2 was far more divisive than its predecessor. Despite the controversy, we do know that the show has been greenlit for a third season.

Season 2 only adapted part of the second game, which is far more sprawling than the first. Season 3 will continue to draw from storylines in The Last of Us Part II.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about The Last of Us season 3, including plot and character details.

What happened in The Last of Us season 2 finale?

The Last of Us season 2 ends with Ellie returning to the theater after abandoning Jessie to track Abby to the Seattle Aquarium. Ellie finds herself face-to-face with Owen and Mel and inadvertently kills them both. Tommy and Jessie find Ellie and return to the theater. They have decided to return to Jackson, even though Abby is still out there.

Suddenly, Ellie and Jessie hear gunshots and find Abby in the theater with a gun to Tommy’s head. She shoots Jessie dead, and the last thing we hear is a gun firing.

The show cuts to three days in the past and follows Abby as she wakes up in the Seahawks Stadium. This is a pivotal moment in the game, indicating that the third season will follow the same three days in Seattle from Abby’s point of view. Now, we must wait to see how the action in the theater gets resolved.

What is the plot of The Last of Us season 3?

Abby crouched down beside Joel in The Last of Us.
Liane Hentscher / HBO

No official plot synopsis for season 3 has been released. It will likely explore part of the story that we haven’t seen yet. Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, the person responsible for Joel’s death, is someone we’ve met occasionally in the story thus far.

Players of the game will know, though, that gameplay is pretty evenly divided between Ellie and Abby, which means that there’s a whole slice of Abby’s story that we have not seen yet.

Related: 
The Last of Us: Kaitlyn Dever filmed Abby’s scenes with Joel days after her mom’s funeral

“There is another side to this story that we have yet to really delve into. There’s no question that Abby is the hero of her story,” showrunner Craig Mazin said in a finale press conference.

Isabella Merced, who plays Dina in the show, has also said that Jesse’s death will place significant strain on the relationship between Ellie and Dina, which will become even more important in the third season.

“It’s going to be weird acting like I don’t like Bella. It’s going to be hard because I have such a sweet spot for [Ellie and Dina] now,” she told Variety in May 2025. “I’ve tried to ask Craig [Mazin], but I don’t think he even really knows yet fully how things are going to be.”

Will season 3 be the last season?

A girl walks with a gun in the forest.
Liane Hentscher / HBO

Usually, when Mazin discusses whether The Last of Us will conclude with its third season, he has said that he will need more than one more season to tell the rest of the story. Lately, Mazin has changed his tune on that particular question.

He told THR that the season would be “more on par” with the length of season 1, which was nine episodes, instead of season 2, which had seven. Whether that means it’s going to tell the whole story, we’ll just have to see.

When is the release date for The Last of Us season 3?

Two girls sit in chairs next to one another.
Liane Hentscher / HBO

Given that the season hasn’t started filming yet, it will likely be at least a year before we get the show’s third season. The gap between seasons 1 and 2 was two years, and it seems like this gap might be similar.

Who is in the cast for The Last of Us season 3?

Kaitlyn Dever cries near a grave in The Last of Us season 2.
HBO

The full cast list has not yet been confirmed, but given that the season will focus primarily on Abby, we can expect Kaitlyn Dever and the rest of the WLF crew, as well as the characters who have been central to the story thus far. Here’s a full rundown of who we can expect:

  • Kaitlyn Dever as Abby
  • Bella Ramsey as Ellie
  • Isabela Merced as Dina
  • Gabriel Luna as Tommy
  • Danny Ramirez as Manny
  • Jeffrey Wright as Isaac
  • Spencer Lord as Owen
  • Tati Gabrielle as Nora
  • Ariela Barer as Mel

Some characters have yet to be introduced in the game, and they will need to be cast for the new season.

How to watch The Last of Us season 3

Joel and Ellie sitting together at a bar in The Last of Us season 2.
Liane Hentscher / HBO

The Last of Us season 3 does not have a release date. However, it will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Every episode from seasons 1 and 2 is now streaming.

Neil Druckmann will not be part of the third season

Neil Druckmann in a roundtable interview for The Last of Us Season 1.
Sony

For the first time in the third season, Craig Maizin will be showrunning The Last of Us alone. His co-executive producer, Neil Druckmann, the man behind the video games, announced after the second season that he would be stepping away from the series ahead of the third season.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO. With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative,” he said in a statement.

Druckmann has never stated that his decision was in any way motivated by the controversies around the show’s second season.



Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Last of Us season 2 release date finally revealed
Two girls on horses trot in the snow.

After a two-year hiatus, one of the best video game adaptations returns this spring.

HBO announced The Last of Us season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 13. The episode will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Season 2 will consist of seven episodes.

Read more
Godzilla x Kong sequel adds The Last of Us season 2 star to cast
Kaitlyn Dever cries near a grave in The Last of Us season 2.

The sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has found its next star.
Per Deadline, Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join the next Godzilla x Kong entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse. The new movie will continue centering the story around Kong and Godzilla as they interact with new human characters to face a "cataclysmic, world-ending threat." Grant Sputore will direct from a screenplay by Dave Callaham. Sputore replaces Adam Wingard, who directed the previous two Godzilla Kong movies.
Dever's star has been on the rise since 2019's Booksmart. Dever garnered Golden Globe nominations for her work in Netflix's Unbelievable and Hulu's Dopesick, with the latter resulting in an Emmy nod. Dever will next headline Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar, a Netflix series about an Australian scammer who launched a media empire by lying about a cancer diagnosis. Apple Cider Vinegar streams on February 6, 2025.

After Apple Cider Vinegar, Dever will appear in The Last of Us season 2 as Abby, one of the most polarizing characters from the video game series. The HBO series returns for its sophomore season this April.

Read more
The Last of Us season 2: HBO sets premiere for April 2025
Joel rides on a horse with Ellie in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us will return this spring. At Sony's press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show, co-creator, writer, and executive producer Neil Druckmann announced The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in April. Consisting of seven episodes, season 2 will air on HBO and stream on Max.

Druckmann's announcement was accompanied by a new video from season 2. The brief teaser opens with Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, one of the new characters in season 2. Fans of the game know Abby will play an important role this season, and her controversial actions will be extremely polarizing with fans. "It doesn't matter if you have a code like me," Abby ominously says as she walks down a hallway with a gun in hand. "There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong."

Read more