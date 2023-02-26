 Skip to main content
The Last of Us episode 7 release date, time, channel, and plot

Jason Struss
By

The Last of Us has been one of the biggest hits of 2023 so far. With viewership increasing by the millions with each episode, the show has already achieved something truly rare in entertainment: it’s a video game adaptation that doesn’t suck.

On the contrary, The Last of Us honors its original video game source material and is about more than just bacteria-infested zombies. It probes issues of love, faith, regret, despair, and hope in a way seldom seen on television. Six episodes have been released so far, and if you want to find all the information on episode 7 — including the release date, time, channel, plot synopsis, cast, runtime, and trailer — you’ve come to the right place.

When does episode 7 of The Last of Us release?

Ellie looks at an abandoned apartment in The Last of Us.

Episode 7 of The Last of Us will air at 9 PM ET today, February 6.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. The Last of Us is quickly becoming a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like House of the Dragon, Succession, and Winning Time. Legacy shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire, and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic standout dramas like The Verdict.

What time does episode 7 of The Last of Us start?

Episode 7 will air on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream soon thereafter.

What is episode 7 of The Last of Us about?

Two girls look apprehensive in The Last of Us.

Episode 7 is titled Left Behind and is based on the popular DLC, also called Left Behind, from the first game. This is an Ellie-centric episode, which focuses on her burgeoning romantic relationship with Riley. Over the course of a short time period, the pair grow closer as they explore the ruins of an abandoned mall, including riding a functioning merry-go-round. There will also be flashbacks to Ellie’s mother, Anna.

Can I watch a trailer for episode 7 of The Last of Us?

Sure! Here it is:

Episode 7 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Who stars in episode 7 of The Last of Us?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, Storm Reid (Missing) as Riley, Ashley Johnson (who voiced Ellie in The Last of Us video games) as Anna Williams, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene. The episode is directed by Liza Johnson.

How many episodes left are there in season 1 of The Last of Us?

Ellie and Joel look sweetly at each other in The Last of Us.

Three (including Left Behind). There are nine scheduled episodes in season 1 of The Last of Us. Originally, there was supposed to be 10, but that changed to nine at an unspecified date.

Will there be a season two of The Last of Us?

Yes! The show has already been renewed for a second season. Stars Pascal and Ramsey will return for the sequel show, but there’s no word yet on whether or not it will be a direct adaptation of The Last of Us Part II video game or something entirely new.

Is The Last of Us worth watching?

Bella Ramsey sits in front of Anna Torv in The Last of Us.
Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2023. From its worldbuilding to its character development, the show is a master class in storytelling. It’s hard to believe that this show was based on a video game. Even non-zombie lovers will appreciate The Last of Us because, at the end of the day, it’s great television.

The Last of Us is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), with the latter having written the video game. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us sits at 97% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 84 and a user score of 6.5.

