  1. Movies & TV

The Legend of Korra comes to Netflix on August 14

By

All four seasons of The Legend of Korra officially hits Netflix on Friday, August 14. 

The Nickelodeon spin-off show ran from 2012-2014 and is the sequel to the cult-favorite animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Now you’ll be able to binge the two series back to back on the streaming service. 

The Legend of Korra is set in Avatar’s fictional universe, where there are four nations, each devoted to a different element: Earth, air, water, and fire. The series follows Avatar Korra, who is Avatar Aang’s successor from the original series. Korra fights to keep the Republic City safe from evil forces coming from Avatar’s physical and spiritual worlds throughout the series’ four seasons. 

Devoted fans took to Twitter after Netflix announced the series release date on Tuesday to share their excitement. 

Avatar: The Last Airbender, returned to Netflix in May after a long hiatus of being off the platform. 

Over the years, Avatar has won awards and praise for its beautiful animation, music, depth of its narrative, and lovable characters. 

