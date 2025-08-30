The Legend of Zelda movie: Everything we know so far

The Legend of Zelda is arguably one of the most highly anticipated film adaptations of a video game. Several revolutionary Zelda games have been released within the past four decades to much fanfare, so a blockbuster film based on the franchise has been long overdue. After Zelda received a divisive cartoon in the ’80s, there have been several failed attempts at adapting the games for films and TV shows.

Since video game adaptations have gained a bad reputation due to films like 1993’s Super Mario Bros., the chances of a Zelda movie coming to fruition seemed slim for a while. Following the success of Nintendo films like Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a live-action Zelda movie finally received the green light.

Here is everything we know so far about The Legend of Zelda.

Who is making The Legend of Zelda?

The Legend of Zelda will be directed by Wes Ball, known for helming all the films in the Maze Runner trilogy, as well as the hit sci-fi blockbuster, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Ball told Entertainment Weekly that he has been a Zelda fan for a long time, and his love for the games all but ensures a proper big-screen adaptation.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Ball. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda, and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

Ball will produce the film alongside Joe Hartwick Jr. through their production company, Oddball Entertainment. The Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto and longtime Marvel movie executive producer Avi Arad will also produce.

Nintendo will develop the film with Sony Pictures, which will serve as a co-financier and global distributor. The screenplay for The Legend of Zelda will be written by Derek Connolly (Kong: Skull Island, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) and T.S. Nowlin (The Adam Project and The Maze Runner trilogy).

What’s the plot of The Legend of Zelda?

The film’s synopsis reads on Productionlist.com: “A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise, The Legend of Zelda, follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce – an ancient relic said to grant limitless power.

“To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest.”

This is a fairly standard description for a Zelda film, given that it describes the basic premise for many games in the franchise. It’s unknown whether the film will adapt the story of one or multiple Zelda games. As the start of a rumored franchise, the movie will draw from core elements from the first Legend of Zelda game, Ocarina of Time, and/or Breath of the Wild.

Whatever the story may be, Ball revealed to Variety that he intends to film his Zelda adaptation as a “live-action Hayao Miyazaki movie,” hoping to bring this anime director’s style of “wonder and whimsy” to this project. While The Lord of the Rings would seem like the most obvious inspiration for this film’s cinematic style, Miyazaki is a much more fitting source of inspiration.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom featured several plot and visual references to Miyazaki’s films, specifically Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away.

Who is in The Legend of Zelda cast?

Instead of having two A-list actors to play the lead characters, the filmmakers chose two up-and-coming actors to play Link and Zelda in the new movie. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who’s best known for playing Miles in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, will portray Link. Meanwhile, Bo Bragason, who starred in Renegade Nell and The Jetty, will play the film’s titular princess.

Shigeru Miyamoto announced Bragason and Ainsworth’s casting on July 16, 2025, which depicted both actors in attire that all but nails their characters’ appearance in the games.

No actor has been cast as the villain Ganondorf at this time. The filmmakers may cast an actor of Middle Eastern or North African descent to portray the Gerudo king in live-action. However, given Ganondorf’s massive size in the games, it is unknown if the film will replicate his imposing figure by making him a CGI character with an actor doing a vocal, motion-capture performance similar to Thanos in the Avengers film franchise.

The remaining cast for the film is still unknown, and there are so many characters that The Legend of Zelda could present on the big screen, given the depth and diversity of the source material.

Given their recurring status in the franchise, Zelda’s advisor/bodyguard Impa and her father, the King of Hyrule, are likely to have considerable roles in the film. As for the different races that dwell in Hyrule, the mountain-dwelling Gorons, the aquatic Zoras, and the mysterious Shiekah have a strong chance of appearing as well.

When does The Legend of Zelda begin filming?

Productionlist.com claims that principal photography will begin on November 4, 2025, and end on April 7, 2026. Filming will also reportedly take place in Wellington, New Zealand. Based on this, it seems Ball will actually take the Lord of the Rings approach by also shooting his epic fantasy blockbuster in New Zealand.

Will there be a sequel to The Legend of Zelda?

Although the first Zelda film hasn’t yet been filmed, movie industry insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Nintendo and Sony Pictures intend to make a Zelda movie trilogy. Richtman claims that all the major actors will be signed up to appear in a total of three films made over the course of six years.

This could actually make The Legend of Zelda the next Lord of the Rings, as it seems like it will become Hollywood’s next big fantasy film trilogy.

Does The Legend of Zelda have a release date?

The Legend of Zelda will hit theaters on May 7, 2027.