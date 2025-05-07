 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

In Stephen King’s The Long Walk, contestants must choose to walk or die

By
The Long Walk (2025) Official Trailer - Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson

Stephen King is a horror master who specializes in creating psychological scenarios. In The Long Walk, contestants must choose to walk or die. It’s a simple premise, but the consequences are deadly.

Lionsgate released the official trailer for The Long Walk, a dystopian thriller based on King’s 1979 novel of the same name. The plot depicts a walking contest involving 100 men. Contestants must stay above the speed limit of three miles per hour. Falling below that number results in elimination.

The tense trailer previews what happens when someone falls below the speed limit. One of the contestants receives three warnings before a soldier shoots him in the head.

Related

It’s a last-man-standing contest, with “one winner and no finish line.”

The Long Walk’s cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

A group of boys walk down a road in The Long Walk.
Murray Close / Lionsgate

Hunger Games veteran Francis Lawrence directs The Long Walk from a screenplay by Strange Darling’s JT Mollner. The screenplay is based on King’s novel written under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. Producers include Lawrence, Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, and Cameron MacConomy.

King’s novels remain as prolific as ever in Hollywood. Earlier this year, Osgood Perkins directed The Monkey, a black comedy about a toy that causes vicious deaths. Next month, Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of The Life of Chuck hits theaters nearly one year after winning the People’s Choice Award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

This November, Paramount will release the second feature film adaptation of The Running Man, a novel King wrote under his Richard Bachman moniker. Edgar Wright will direct, and Glen Powell will star as Ben Richards, a contestant on the world’s deadliest game show.

The Long Walk opens in theaters on September 12.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Duttons will defend the ranch or die trying in 1923 season 2 trailer
A man stands in the field in 1923 season 2.

The war for the Dutton Ranch has begun in the official trailer for 1923 season 2, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

In Montana, Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) Dutton are preparing for a battle against wealthy businessmen who want to turn Montana into a "playground for the elite." Their villainous plans involve the Dutton Ranch, land they need to execute their business proposal. The Duttons will need all the help to save their ranch.

Read more
The Recruit season 2 trailer: Noah Centineo heads to S. Korea for secret mission
A man walks down the streets in South Korea in Netflix.

Noah Centineo is back in the spy game as he heads to South Korea for a new mission in the trailer for The Recruit season 2.

"Mr. Hendricks, you seem to always need to be the hero," Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) tells Owen (Centineo) before encouraging him to save the day. Owen's new orders involve a trip South Korea, where he links up with Jang Kyun, played by Past Lives' Teo Yoo. Jang Kyun is a South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent with his own agenda who reluctantly teams with Owen to form an uneasy partnership. The action-packed footage features Owen in several life-threatening situations, which he must fight his way out of.

Read more
One of Stephen King’s most famous novels is getting a streaming remake on Amazon
A girl holds up flowers on the left, and a girl stands covered in blood on the right.

Who better to adapt a Stephen King novel than one of the most prominent horror creators working today?

Per Deadline, Mike Flanagan will develop a television adaptation of King's 1974 novel Carrie. Flanagan will adapt the book into an eight-episode series for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Flanagan and Trevor Macy will executive produce the project through Intrepid Pictures.

Read more