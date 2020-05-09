  1. Movies & TV

The Mandalorian season 2 will bring back Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison

By

Nearly four decades since his apparent death in a Sarlacc pit in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the second season of The Mandalorian is set to confirm that fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett survived the ordeal.

Boba Fett will be played in the Disney+ series by Temuera Morrison, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources. Morrison has previously appeared in the Star Wars franchise as Jango Fett in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, and has voiced both Jango Fett and Boba Fett in several Star Wars video games. Boba Fett is a clone of Jango Fett, and raised as Jango Fett’s own son.

In the fifth episode of the first season, “The Gunslinger,” the mysterious figure seen walking towards the lifeless body of assassin Fennec Shand is believed to be Boba Fett. While the character is reportedly confirmed for the second season, he is expected to only play a small role. In addition, with the subject of cloning, it remains unclear if the character will indeed be the Boba Fett who was last seen in Return of the Jedi.

The Mandalorian season 2

The casting of Morrison as Boba Fett follows reports that another fan favorite, Ahsoka Tano, will appear in the second season of The Mandalorian. The Jedi apprentice, who will be making her live-action debut, will reportedly be played by Rosario Dawson. Ahsoka did not make an appearance in the nine live-action Star Wars movies, but she was one of the Jedi voices heard by Rey near the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

Pedro Pascal will reprise his titular role in the second season, which is set to roll out in October 2020. Also expected to return are former shock trooper Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano; bounty hunter guild leader Greef Carga, played by Carl Weathers; and Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito, who was shown wielding the Darksaber in the first season’s finale.

Meanwhile, Disney is said to be already working on the third season of The Mandalorian, which has taken the mantle as the flagship series of the Disney+ video streaming service.

Editors' Recommendations

The Mandalorian, season 2: Everything we know about the Disney+ series’ return

mandalorian episode 1 easter eggs ending explained s1e01 rifle

All upcoming Star Wars movies and shows

obi wan kenobi series disney plus ewan mcgregor

Celebrate Star Wars Day by taking advantage of cheap Star Wars games

star wars jedi fallen order review featured

Star Wars places smart bet on its past to build its future

best star wars movies disney plus mark hamill as luke skywalker in a new hope medal scene

5 horror movies where females took a big bite out of the bad guy

horror movies with strong female leads ripley from alien movie

The best shows on Disney+ right now

how the mandalorian might set up rise of skywalker baby yoda watches fight jawas

Taika Waititi can’t save Star Wars unless Lucasfilm gets out of his way

Taika Waititi tapped to direct new Star Wars movie

Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic because 2020 isn’t insane enough

A new Disney+ Star Wars show is coming from the creator of Russian Doll

ESPN+: Everything you need to know

what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001

The best Amazon Original series available now

The best horror movies on Netflix right now

Tom Cruise and SpaceX may be planning a movie shoot in space

Netflix launches the first Space Force trailer