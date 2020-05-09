Nearly four decades since his apparent death in a Sarlacc pit in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the second season of The Mandalorian is set to confirm that fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett survived the ordeal.

Boba Fett will be played in the Disney+ series by Temuera Morrison, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources. Morrison has previously appeared in the Star Wars franchise as Jango Fett in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, and has voiced both Jango Fett and Boba Fett in several Star Wars video games. Boba Fett is a clone of Jango Fett, and raised as Jango Fett’s own son.

In the fifth episode of the first season, “The Gunslinger,” the mysterious figure seen walking towards the lifeless body of assassin Fennec Shand is believed to be Boba Fett. While the character is reportedly confirmed for the second season, he is expected to only play a small role. In addition, with the subject of cloning, it remains unclear if the character will indeed be the Boba Fett who was last seen in Return of the Jedi.

The Mandalorian season 2

The casting of Morrison as Boba Fett follows reports that another fan favorite, Ahsoka Tano, will appear in the second season of The Mandalorian. The Jedi apprentice, who will be making her live-action debut, will reportedly be played by Rosario Dawson. Ahsoka did not make an appearance in the nine live-action Star Wars movies, but she was one of the Jedi voices heard by Rey near the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

Pedro Pascal will reprise his titular role in the second season, which is set to roll out in October 2020. Also expected to return are former shock trooper Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano; bounty hunter guild leader Greef Carga, played by Carl Weathers; and Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito, who was shown wielding the Darksaber in the first season’s finale.

Meanwhile, Disney is said to be already working on the third season of The Mandalorian, which has taken the mantle as the flagship series of the Disney+ video streaming service.

