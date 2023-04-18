 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 8 release date, time, channel, and plot

Jason Struss
By

All good things come to an end: the MCU being good, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial, and now, season 3 of The Mandalorian. After a two-year hiatus that seemed to last forever, The Mandalorian has triumphantly returned to the small screen. The groundbreaking show proved the Star Wars franchise can work just as well, if not better, on the small screen than in movie theatres, and helped pave the way for successful follow-up series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the superb Andor.

Because it has been a while, audiences may have forgotten certain specific details about the show or just where and when to watch it. Digital Trends is here with a handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3, including when you can watch episode 8, as well as plot details, trailers, and much more.

Related Videos

When does episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3 release?

The Mandalorian is held prisoner in The Mandalorian season 3.
Lucasfilm

Episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3 will release on April 19, 2023.

What time does episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3 start streaming?

Episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3 will release at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET.

What is episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3 about?

Moff Gideon smiles in The Mandalorian.
Lucasfilm

Episode 8 is titled Chapter 24.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for season 3 of The Mandalorian: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Do you still have questions about what happened in episode 7? Digital Trends answers the five burning questions you may have after The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7.

Can I watch a trailer for episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3?

No. The best we can do is a trailer for the whole season:

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

Who stars in episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Brendan Wayne as The Mandalorian, Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. The episode is directed by Rick Famuyiwa, who directed the movies The Wood and Dope.

How long is episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3?

Episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3 runs around 40 minutes.

How many episodes are there in The Mandalorian season 3?

Men in a cockpit in The Mandalorian.
Lucasfilm

There are eight episodes in The Mandalorian season 3. This matches the episode count in each of seasons 1 and 2. This is the season’s final episode.

Is episode 8 the season 3 finale of The Mandalorian?

Yes!

Do I need to watch The Book of Boba Fett before The Mandalorian season 3?

Yes! Especially episodes 5, 6, and 7, which feature Din Djarin and develop his relationship with Grogu. Without watching those episodes, you might be confused at the start of The Mandalorian season 3, as things are different for Grogu and company since season 2 ended.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment

Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to work in the entertainment industry. A proud graduate of both Whitman College (Adam West's alma mater!) and Syracuse University, he has worked at Marvel Entertainment, DC Comics, Warner Bros., and Screen Rant. At Digital Trends, he covers all things film and television, from ranking Alfred Hitchcock's best films to examining the everlasting neuroses of Larry David.  When he's not obsessing over the latest Marvel Studios trailer, you can find him either working or surfing the web looking for the perfect fudge brownie recipe.

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 5 release date, time, channel, and plot
Din, Grogu, and the Armoror stand in the desert in The Mandalorian.

After a two-year hiatus that seemed to last forever, The Mandalorian has triumphantly returned to the small screen. The groundbreaking show proved the Star Wars franchise can work just as well, if not better, on the small screen than in movie theatres, and helped pave the way for successful follow-up series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the superb Andor.

Because it has been a while, audiences may have forgotten certain specific details about the show or just where and when to watch it. Digital Trends is here with a handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3, including when you can watch episode 5, plus plot details, trailers, and much more.
When does episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3 release?

Read more
Ted Lasso season 3, episode 3 release date, time, channel, and plot
Two women and a man stand in an office in Ted Lasso season 3.

Are you ready to believe again? One of TV's best comedies is set to return for one last time. That's right, everyone's favorite emotionally damaged, yet aggressively optimistic soccer -- sorry -- football coach is back as Ted Lasso returns for its third season on Apple TV+.

The characters you love to love are all back: Ted, the sarcastic Roy Kent, regal Rebecca Welton, the practical Keeley Jones, the ever-reliable Coach Beard, the lovable Sam Obisanya … you name it, they are back. Nathan's back too, now poised as Ted's main nemesis after season 2's stunning betrayal. Can Richmond finally win, well, anything? Or will Nathan and West Ham continue their winning streak? All the answers, plus more of Ted's buttery biscuits, await in season 3.
When does episode 3 of Ted Lasso season 3 release?

Read more
Succession season 4, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot
A family stands on a building in Succession season 4.

Hot off the heels of a cultural phenomenon, The Last of Us, HBO is set to release another season of one of the most talked about shows on television today. That's right, Succession is back, and with them comes all the family bickering, sibling backstabbing, shady business deals, and Tom and Cousin Greg's budding bromance.

Now in its fourth season, Succession will surely bring all the drama and insults everyone has grown to love over the previous three seasons. With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it's airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 1 of Succession season 4.
When does episode 1 of Succession season 4 release?

Read more