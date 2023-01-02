 Skip to main content
Where to watch The Menu

Jason Struss
By

It’s a new year, which means it’s time for resolutions. For many,  a popular resolution is to stop eating bad, often delicious food. Who needs a juicy steak with butter and sour cream when you can have a tasty … salad? Granola? Or, heaven forbid … tofu?!?

Yet, just because you gave up eating delicious meals doesn’t mean you can’t watch other people indulge their appetites on the small screen. The Menu, a pitch-black dark comedy about the 1% being punished for their sins while consuming a rich course of delectable food, is the solution for new dieters either craving a good meal or seeking an entertaining movie to watch while at home.

Where can you watch The Menu in the U.S.?

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy look at each other in The Menu.
Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures

If you want to see rich people get their just deserts while eating their dessert (excuse us for the “clever” wordplay), head to HBO Max to begin streaming.

Launched in 2020, HBO Max offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Legacy shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones can all be watched on the service, as well as current movies like The Batman. And original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

When does it stream for subscribers?

The Menu will stream on HBO Max beginning January 3.

Stream The Menu on HBO Max

How much does it cost?

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

To access HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 a year. Without ads, HBO Max costs $15 a month or $150 a year.

Is The Menu worth watching?

A man and a woman look at each other outside in The Menu.

If you’re in the mood for a wicked little comedy, then yes. And who isn’t in a mood for something like that? The Menu is at times brutal and violent, but also very funny, and it genuinely keeps you guessing until the ending. Most importantly, it delivers on its titular promise: you see a menu of tasty and tantalizing food that will make you hungry during and after watching it.

The director, Mark Mylod, assembled a cast of first-rate actors for his satire, including Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Presiding over this meal, and giving the film’s standout performance is Lord Voldemort himself, Ralph Fiennes, who brings some spice and flair to his role as the deranged chef who is overseeing the killer meal. The film runs a tight 107 minutes and is rated R.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Menu registers 89% on the Tomatometer and a 76% audience score.

You can stream The Menu on HBO Max starting January 3. We also have a primer explaining The Menu’s ending.

