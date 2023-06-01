 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This action film is one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it

Christopher Hinton
By

The action genre is a tried and true formula that will never cease to be popular. It’s often the spectacle of watching a sole individual achieve the impossible through the sheer force of will. And while the climactic moments of these films are often miles from reality, it’s the power fantasy and the jolt of adrenaline these explosive sequences often deliver that make action movies so appealing. What ultimately makes or breaks an action film are the characters at the heart of the story. We’ll return time and time again to watch Tom Holland’s plucky Spider-Man experience the next big upset in his web-slinging career. And let’s not forget Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his family of specialists who seem to hold an unshakeable power over death itself.

But in Netflix’s latest offering, The Mother, the breathless velocity is laced with a serious edge. Jennifer Lopez sheds her rom-com persona and assumes a tough, surprisingly effective action-hero persona. As an expert assassin, Lopez must protect the child she gave up years ago from being killed by former associates who want both of them dead. The Mother is a lean, often brutal action movie, one that has proven to be a hit with audiences as it’s one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it right now.

Recommended Videos

Jennifer Lopez shines in an action-heavy role

The Mother and her daughter Zoe

It’s truly a turn as riveting as Liam Neeson’s overnight transformation from multi-faceted thespian to action hero with the release of Taken in 2008. It’s not like he ever lacked the stoicism or bravado as an actor in his pre-Taken career, but his role as CIA operative Bryan Mills shed new light on a man who can growl and take names like the best of them. The Mother depicts a similar metamorphosis in its leading lady. We might be used to seeing J. Lo trying on wedding dresses in films like Shotgun Wedding or Marry Me or taking to the stage as a talented singer and dancer. But The Mother shows that the actress can channel her dark side and bloodlust with ease and make it believable. While never explicitly named in the film only ever going by the moniker in the credits as “the Mother,” Lopez’s character takes the old mama bear adage, puts it through Navy SEAL training, and comes out the other side as a force to be reckoned with.

It’s a real trip getting used to a J. Lo that lacks a smile on her face for nearly all two hours of the film’s runtime. But she absolutely sells the tortured, lone warrior schtick, and we all buy it at full retail price. While most of us may not be experts, Lopez absolutely can handle deadly weapons in genuine form. The end result is a potential action star worthy of Bourne and Taken fans’ attention.

The Mother has excellent pacing and never feels boring

The Mother protecting her daughter

Action movies often must balance the slow moments with the fast. It’s a feat that is truly challenging for directors and film editors alike. If it swings too much either way, the movie is either deemed as plodding and dull with “few” great moments or relentless and too fast. The Mother makes use of its slower moments to buoy up its characters, not just the titular mother, but those who surround her, as well. There’s never an overindulgence in exposition and the film trusts the audience to make plenty of connections without explicitly stating them. Furthermore, the action is balanced with an explosive intro to pull you in from the get-go. The middle of the film ramps up toward a quick crescendo almost like it’s ending. After a brief respite from the drama and bloodshed, more danger rears its ugly head setting up the third act.

There’s never a dull moment in The Mother. Jennifer Lopez’s magnetism is enough to keep viewers locked in when the more bombastic combat sequences subside. The narrative also doesn’t ever feel the need to complicate things. Simply put, the film is about a mother protecting her daughter from bad men that she used to associate with. Everything else is just icing on the cake.

The action is intense and brutal

The Mother reaching for her daughter on a motorcycle

Don’t go into The Mother expecting Fast X or any other Netflix action movie. While intensity and conflicts are ever-present, this isn’t a relentless in-your-face collision course riddled with high-speed chases and death-defying maneuvers. The action at the heart of The Mother is measured, but impactful all the same. The Mother might seemingly throw caution to the wind for the sake of her child’s safety, but her ability to handle herself is on full display. She knows her way around a firearm, but in a pivotal scene, she also holds her own in hand-to-hand combat.

And while the film might not be littered with high-speed chases, there is one, in particular, that accents the third act’s events. Needless to say, it’s an edge-of-your-seat affair. Because these sequences are used expertly, they have a far greater impact.

THE MOTHER | Jennifer Lopez | Official Trailer | Netflix

Ultimately, The Mother distinguishes itself among Netflix’s other original movie offerings as a worthy addition to the dramatic action pantheon. This isn’t a by-the-books throwaway action romp. Jennifer Lopez delivers the goods ultimately leaving us wanting more from this potent femme fatale in future projects within the same genre.

The Mother is currently streaming on Netflix. Hungry for more action? Then check out these 5 female-led action movies.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Hinton
Christopher Hinton
Writer
Chris is a passionate and creative writer whose abiding fondness for cinema, video games, television, novels, and comic books…
I loved The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Here are 5 more movies you should watch
Mario, Peach, and Toad look out at the Mushroom Kingdom

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has turned into a massive success thanks to its fantastic cast, hilarious script, and colorful world. And considering the movie's giant box office haul (it made $377 million in its opening weekend alone), it's safe to say it's already the most popular movie of 2023 and that we'll likely have more Mario movies coming our way in the future.

This was a much-needed win for the video game movie genre as well since films adapted from video games often turn into critical failures and box office busts. But perhaps this is the start of a new era where video game movies are serious business in Hollywood. In the near future, we're going to see adaptions of popular games like Borderlands, Firewatch, and Five Nights at Freddy's, and players are hoping they can all live up to the games that inspired them.

Read more
Jennifer Lopez is a deadly assassin in action-packed trailer for Netflix’s The Mother
Jennifer Lopez stares back while standing in the snow in The Mother.

Jennifer Lopez (Shotgun Wedding) is a killer and a mother in Netflix's upcoming action film, The Mother. In the new trailer, Lopez comes out of hiding to rescue the daughter she so desperately wanted to protect.

Lopez stars as the titular Mother, a deadly assassin who left her previous life to ensure the safety of her 12-year-old daughter Zoe (Silencio's Lucy Paez). Years prior, the Mother cut a deal with the FBI to disappear into the Alaskan wilderness to hide from the two dangerous assailants. However, Zoe is eventually kidnapped years later, forcing the Mother back into action. Unfortunately for the kidnappers, the Mother is a highly-trained professional who shows no mercy to those that hurt her daughter. She eventually reunites with Zoe, but now, she must train her daughter to evade their captors and stay alive.

Read more
I loved Netflix’s latest hit The Night Agent. Here are 5 more shows just like it.
Peter in a white sweater holding a gun in a scene from The Night Agent.

If you’re among the many Netflix subscribers who have become enthralled with The Night Agent, you can rest easy that the spy thriller has already been renewed for a season 2. But now that you have binged through all 10 season 1 episodes, you’re probably looking for something else to keep the heroes on the run and the conspiracy theory thrill momentum going.

The somewhat predictable action thriller feels more like a 10-part action movie than a series. The story follows Peter (Gabriel Basso) a young, ambitious, fiercely patriotic FBI agent paying his dues by working the most mundane desk job possible. He sits in a windowless room going over reports while waiting for a phone to ring that never does. It’s a direct and secure line for night agents to call when they are in trouble. When the phone rings one night, Peter gets mixed up in a twisted conspiracy involving deadly assassins, a train bombing, and a potential mole in the White House.

Read more