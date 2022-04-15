 Skip to main content
Vengeance: Inspired by The Northman is now on Fortnite

Later this month, The Northman, will give moviegoers a throwback to an earlier age of action films with its epic Viking revenge story. But if gamers want a taste of that action ahead of time, all they need is access to Fortnite.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Focus Features and gaming firm Loaded have released a customized roleplaying game inside of Fortnite itself. If Fortnite players enter the island code 6089-1011-3272, it will take them to Vengeance: Inspired By the Northman. Note that Vengeance isn’t directly based on the movie, nor does it feature the likeness of The Northman‘s star, Alexander Skarsgård. Instead, it simply tries to recapture the feel of the film’s Viking action over the course of 20 hours of gameplay experience.

“We love how forward-thinking Focus has been as a partner,” said Ashley Hsieh, vice president of creative for Loaded, in a statement. “For a lot of brands, the future is scary enough that they continue to do what has worked in the past. When we get an opportunity to partner with a group who is willing to really think about things from a new perspective, it allows us to approach the market from a new direction. These are the types of engagements that change the paradigm, and we’re so proud to have been able to design this experience on behalf of the great team over at Focus.”

Alexander Skarsgård strikes a fearsome Viking pose.

You can watch a trailer for the game below.

In The Northman, Skarsgård plays a Viking prince named Amleth who returns to his former kingdom to take revenge on his uncle for the murder of his father. Nicole Kidman co-stars as Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún, alongside Claes Bang as Amleth’s uncle, Fjölnir the Brotherless. Anya Taylor-Joy also stars as Olga of the Birch Forest, with Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandill War-Raven, Björk as the Seeress, Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool, Kate Dickie as Halldora the Pict, Gustav Lindh as Thorir the Proud, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson as He-Witch, and Murray McArthur as Hákon Ironbeard.

Robert Eggers directed The Northman and co-wrote the screenplay with Sjón. Focus Features will release the film on April 22.

