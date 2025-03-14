The Odyssey character list leaks: See which actors are playing the iconic characters

Christopher Nolan is currently shooting The Odyssey in Europe. Because of the large ensemble cast, seemingly half of Hollywood’s top stars will be involved in the Oscar winner’s follow-up to Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon is set to play Odysseus, the Greek hero who embarks on a treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. The roles of the other actors have not officially been revealed. However, the character list has been leaked to several Greek media outlets.

The cast list includes Tom Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’ son; Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus’ wife; Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra, the wife of Agamemnon; Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, commander of the Greek forces during the Trojan War; Charlize Theron as Circe, a witch goddess; and Zendaya as Athena, a goddess and Odysseus’ mentor.

Universal has not confirmed these roles.

Holland was recently spotted on the set of The Odyssey. Holland and Nolan are seen on a boat while they prepare to film a scene.

The rest of the cast includes Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurie Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, Josh Stewart, Cosmo Jarvis, and Ryan Hurst.

Nolan is the writer and director of The Odyssey, based on Homer’s Greek epic poem. The Odyssey is rumored to carry a budget of around $250 million, making it one of the most expensive films of Nolan’s career. Nolan will shoot around the world using brand-new IMAX technology.

Universal will release The Odyssey in theaters on July 17, 2026.