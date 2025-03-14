 Skip to main content
The Odyssey character list leaks: See which actors are playing the iconic characters

By
Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.
Universal / Universal

Christopher Nolan is currently shooting The Odyssey in Europe. Because of the large ensemble cast, seemingly half of Hollywood’s top stars will be involved in the Oscar winner’s follow-up to Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon is set to play Odysseus, the Greek hero who embarks on a treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. The roles of the other actors have not officially been revealed. However, the character list has been leaked to several Greek media outlets.

The cast list includes Tom Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’ son; Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus’ wife; Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra, the wife of Agamemnon; Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, commander of the Greek forces during the Trojan War; Charlize Theron as Circe, a witch goddess; and Zendaya as Athena, a goddess and Odysseus’ mentor.

Universal has not confirmed these roles.

Holland was recently spotted on the set of The Odyssey. Holland and Nolan are seen on a boat while they prepare to film a scene.

Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan photographed on the set of ‘THE ODYSSEY’ in Greece! pic.twitter.com/ruvczspk9O

&mdash; best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) March 12, 2025

The rest of the cast includes Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurie Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, Josh Stewart, Cosmo Jarvis, and Ryan Hurst.

Nolan is the writer and director of The Odyssey, based on Homer’s Greek epic poem. The Odyssey is rumored to carry a budget of around $250 million, making it one of the most expensive films of Nolan’s career. Nolan will shoot around the world using brand-new IMAX technology.

Universal will release The Odyssey in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Masters of the Universe live-action movie casts Sorceress and Fisto
A woman stands and looks while a man sits on a horse.

The Masters of the Universe live-action movie from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel continues to assemble its cast.

Per Deadline, the Masters of the Universe movie has added Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson in the role of Malcolm/Fisto.
The Sorceress is a magical being who guards the secrets and wisdom of Castle Grayskull. Despite her great power, the Sorceress can only use her magic when inside the castle's confines. The Sorceress has been the mother of Teela at one point in Masters of the Universe.
Malcolm, aka Fisto, is a strong, muscular warrior with reddish-brown hair and a heavy beard. What distinguishes the character is his large metal fist on his right hand.

Henry Cavill’s James Bond audition leaks online. Should Superman have played 007?
Henry Cavill as Napoleon SOlo aiming a gun at someone off-camera in The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Henry Cavill nearly wore a tuxedo instead of a cape.
In 2005, Cavill auditioned for the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. According to director Martin Campbell, Cavill and Daniel Craig were the finalists to replace Pierce Brosnan as 007. For years, fans have wondered what Cavill's interpretation of Bond would have been like. Thanks to a leaked video, these fans now get their wish.
Cavill's Bond audition has leaked online. Posted to Ron South's YouTube channel, Cavill is seen reading lines from a scene in 1995's GoldenEye. Cavill is only 22 in the video, while sporting long black hair. According to the video's description, the video came from a "VHS tape found in a recycling bin at a movie studio."

As the story goes, Craig won the role and played the iconic spy in five movies. Producers opted to go with an older version of Bond — Craig was 37 in 2005 — instead of an early-20s spy. Despite losing the role, Cavill won over Campbell, who praised Cavill's "tremendous" audition.

Who is Ormund Hightower? Find out who will play him in House of the Dragon season 3
A man in a suit stares down in McMafia.

House of the Dragon season 3 is gaining another ally for the Greens. James Norton has been cast as Ormund Hightower in House of the Dragon season 3.

Per Variety, Norton's Ormund Hightower is currently leading an army of Hightower troops to King's Landing to support the Greens in their fight against Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Blacks. Ormund is Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. Ormund was referenced in season 2, but never appeared on screen.

