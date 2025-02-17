 Skip to main content
The Odyssey first look shows Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s epic

By
Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.
Universal

Christopher Nolan has his Odysseus.

Universal has revealed the first look of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The X post features Matt Damon as Odysseus in a soldier’s uniform.

The post reads, “Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026.”

Like many of Nolan’s films, The Odyssey boasts an impressive cast of A-list talent and critically acclaimed actors. Besides Damon, The Odyssey’s ensemble includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, and Maurice Compte.

Nolan’s The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem written around the 8th century BCE. The story follows the Greek champion Odysseus on his return home from the Trojan War. The treacherous journey includes run-ins with iconic Greek mythological figures like centaurs, sirens, and cyclops. The Odyssey is often associated with Homer’s other poem, the Iliad, which depicts the end of the Trojan War.

The Odyssey is Nolan’s first film since 2023’s Oppenheimer, a biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his development of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer grossed over $976 million worldwide and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The Odyssey will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026. The film will be shot using new IMAX technology

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
