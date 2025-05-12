The Office follow-up is coming. Check out first photo & release date of The Paper

The Office follow-up did not feel real until now. The Paper is coming to Peacock this September.

NBCUniversal released the first image of The Paper at its upfront presentation on Monday. Set in the same universe as The Office, The Paper will follow the staff at the Toledo Truth-Teller. Per the logline, “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez appeared at the upfront presentation to reveal the first-look photo and the September 2025 release. The Paper‘s official release date and time will be revealed at a later date.

Gleeson plays a new employee, while Impacciatore plays the managing editor. Nuñez will reprise his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office. Oscar now works as an accountant for the paper.

Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key round out the ensemble.

Greg Daniels, who developed the American version of The Office, co-created The Paper with Michael Koman. The Office creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant are executive producers alongside Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

The Office was a comedic giant for nearly a decade. The six-episode first season premiered to mixed reviews in 2005. However, it shifted tones to a more upbeat workplace comedy for season 2 and garnered more of a positive response.

Steve Carell’s Michael Scott was much meaner and darker in the first season as he attempted to channel Ricky Gervais’ David Brent from the British series. Michael became a more likable and relatable character in season 2, which helped improve the series dramatically.

The Office ran for nine seasons, which are now streaming on Peacock.