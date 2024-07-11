The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy will be rebranded as HBO Originals

The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy are moving to HBO. Originally announced as Max Originals, the two series will become HBO Originals.

According to Variety, The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy were sold to international outlets as Max Originals. Rebranding the shows as HBO Originals would have involved some “crafty negotiating” to adjust the deals. With today’s decision, HBO and Max Content CEO Casey Bloys found a way to move both shows under the HBO Originals umbrella.

The move comes weeks after Warner Bros. Discovery decided that the Harry Potter series, IT prequel series Welcome to Derry, and Green Lantern series Lanterns would be marketed as HBO Originals, not Max Originals.

As HBO Originals, these shows will air on HBO and stream on Max.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepott, a gangster with a mangled face who served as the chief lieutenant to the late Carmine Falcone. With Falcone dead, Oz attempts to seize control of the criminal underworld in Gotham City. The series is the first spinoff from Matt Reeves’s The Batman. Besides Farrell, The Penguin stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi.

Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin arrives on September 19, 2024, on HBO and Max.

Meanwhile, Dune: Prophecy is a prequel series to Dune that will trace the origins of the Bene Gesserit. Emily Watson stars as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood, while Olivia Williams plays her sister, Tula Harkonnen. Dune Prophecy’s ensemble includes Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Faoileann Cunningham, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Travis Fimmel, and Mark Strong.

Created by Diane Ademu-John, Dune: Prophecy premieres in the fall of 2024 on HBO and Max.