 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy will be rebranded as HBO Originals

By
Colin Farrell looks behind him and stares.
HBO

The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy are moving to HBO. Originally announced as Max Originals, the two series will become HBO Originals.

According to VarietyThe Penguin and Dune: Prophecy were sold to international outlets as Max Originals. Rebranding the shows as HBO Originals would have involved some “crafty negotiating” to adjust the deals. With today’s decision, HBO and Max Content CEO Casey Bloys found a way to move both shows under the HBO Originals umbrella.

Recommended Videos

The move comes weeks after Warner Bros. Discovery decided that the Harry Potter series, IT prequel series Welcome to Derry, and Green Lantern series Lanterns would be marketed as HBO Originals, not Max Originals.

As HBO Originals, these shows will air on HBO and stream on Max.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepott, a gangster with a mangled face who served as the chief lieutenant to the late Carmine Falcone. With Falcone dead, Oz attempts to seize control of the criminal underworld in Gotham City. The series is the first spinoff from Matt Reeves’s The Batman. Besides Farrell, The Penguin stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi.

Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin arrives on September 19, 2024, on HBO and Max.

Meanwhile, Dune: Prophecy is a prequel series to Dune that will trace the origins of the Bene Gesserit. Emily Watson stars as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood, while Olivia Williams plays her sister, Tula Harkonnen. Dune Prophecy’s ensemble includes Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Faoileann Cunningham, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Travis Fimmel, and Mark Strong.

Created by Diane Ademu-John, Dune: Prophecy premieres in the fall of 2024 on HBO and Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Peacemaker season 2 cast adds Tim Meadows; Superbad filmmaker to direct episodes
John Cena wears a silver helmet in Peacemaker.

With Peacemaker season 2 in production, the series recently added a veteran comedic actor to the cast and a prominent director behind the camera.

Tim Meadows has joined the cast of Peacemaker season 2 as Agent Langston Fleury, a member of A.R.G.U.S. Meadows is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live from 1991 to 2000. Gunn announced the news on his Instagram, which featured a picture of himself with Meadows and Steve Agee.

Read more
What’s going on with The Penguin, Euphoria, and The White Lotus?
A man with a deformed face holds an umbrella.

With Max launching in France and Belgium, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, sat down with Variety to discuss several of the network's premier shows, including The Penguin, Euphoria, and The White Lotus.

When asked about HBO and Max's next 18 months, Bloys shared how Warner Bros. IP has led to some of the company's most successful shows. When mentioning The Penguin, Bloys shared the show's release date.

Read more
Welcome to Derry: Bill Skarsgård to return as Pennywise for It prequel series
Bill Skarsgård in It: Chapter One.

Bill Skarsgård is not done in Derry just yet. Per Deadline, Skarsgård will reprise his role as Pennywise for Welcome to Derry, the It prequel series for Max. Skarsgård will star in and executive produce the series. Skarsgård famously played It/Pennywise in 2017's It and its sequel, 2019's It Chapter Two.

In development since March 2022, Welcome to Derry was given the green light in February 2023. The series is set in the 1960s and will explore Pennywise's origins as the evil shape-shifting clown that haunts the children of Derry. Welcome to Derry will consist of nine episodes.

Read more