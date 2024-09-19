 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Penguin: How Colin Farrell transformed into one of Batman’s most famous villains

By
Colin Farrell sits down with his arm up.
HBO

Without knowledge of the casting list, it would be virtually impossible to name Colin Farrell as the actor playing Oz Cobb in The Penguin. That’s a credit to the incredible prosthetics and makeup applied to Farrell to complete the unrecognizable transformation.

When crafting the character for The Batman, director Matt Reeves focused on Oz’s motivations over physical features. Reeves sought inspiration from a specific character in The Godfather.

Recommended Videos

“We talked a lot about Fredo,” Reeves told Deadline. “We talked about John Cazale in The Godfather and the idea of maybe trying to give him a penguin nose or doing something to kind of mess up Colin’s face to get the sense of somebody who’d been overlooked, somebody who had this ambition inside of him, but who was mocked and who had been looked down upon.”

With the spirit of the character finalized, Reeves’ attention turned to Oz’s appearance. Enter prosthetics designer Mike Marino, whose pitch for Oz changed everything.

“All of a sudden one day, Mike Marino said, ‘Let me show you what I’ve been working on,'” Reeves explained. “Mike is an incredible artist, and he did this sculpture. I’m telling you, the sculpture was exactly the way that Oz looks right now. It’s incredible. And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ We had never said, ‘Let’s just take Colin and turn him into something that we’ve never seen before.’ I said, ‘this is Colin Farrell. I got to now tell the studio he’s not going to look like Colin Farrell.’”

Luckily for Reeves, HBO believed in the vision and supported Farrell’s transformation from the get-go.

“I was never nervous,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s Head of Originals. “We got an early glimpse of Colin’s work as Oz in The Batman and knew that this was a powerhouse performance … ferocious, witty, vulnerable, diabolical. And all of that could be the jet fuel for an epic series.”

Colin Farrell Details His Intense Makeup and Costume Transformation for The Penguin | Tonight Show

Applying a mountain of prosthetics and makeup takes time. Farrell told Jimmy Fallon that he spent three hours in the makeup chair every morning to play Oz. The arduous process ended up aiding Farrell’s performance, allowing him to slip more easily into character.

“When I looked into the mirror for the first time and I saw Oz looking back, it was really powerful,” Farrell said in the same Deadline interview. “There’s a kind of essence of possession. If you give yourself over to it, it tells you so much. You start to move a different way. You start to look a different way. You start to feel powerful.”

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Before you watch The Batman: Reintroducing the Penguin
Split image of Burgess Meredith, Colin Farrell, DC comic book, Robin Taylor & Danny DeVito as the Penguin.

Whether it’s Bruce Wayne’s tragic origins, his first year as a neophyte crimefighter, or even his second donning the cape and cowl, organized crime almost always dominated Gotham City during Batman’s early days. Matt Reeves’ The Batman sports an impressive ensemble cast -- and Colin Farrell’s unrecognizable transformation into Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin is an important representation of this “Earth-2” story. It appears there’s at least one other crucial cog present in this incarnation of Gotham’s corruptive machine, but there are plenty of things that prospective fans should know about the Penguin -- from the pages of the comics to the screen -- to understand a piece of that oppressive system.

Even with his cartoonishly evil appearance (replete with a monocle, top hat, and cigarette), the cockney-accented mobster managed to become one of the Dark Knight’s most iconic and notorious supervillains. Given his gangster persona, depictions of the Penguin generally share a similar foundation, although the way Tim Burton depicted the character in Batman Returns is without a doubt the most gruesomely memorable in live-action in a way only his gothic sensibility could pull off.

Read more
The Batman’s Colin Farrell to star in HBO Max’s new Penguin series
Colin Farrell in The Penguin.

The Batman will hit theaters in just a few months, but HBO Max already has plans to expand this new vision of Gotham City. Variety is reporting that Colin Farrell has signed on to reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot in HBO Max's Penguin spinoff series. Reports about The Batman's latest spinoff first emerged in September, but Farrell wasn't attached to the project at that time.

Writer Bill Finger and artist Bob Kane created Penguin in 1941, and he has become one of Batman's most enduring adversaries. Despite his grotesque appearance, Penguin tends to spend time among Gotham City's high-society members, while also using his assortment of trick umbrellas to commit crimes. In the first Batman live-action TV series from 1966-68, Penguin was played by Burgess Meredith, while Danny DeVito took over the role in 1992's Batman Returns. Robin Lord Taylor portrayed a younger Oswald Cobblepot in Fox's 2014 Gotham series.

Read more
Colin Farrell as Penguin? Andy Serkis as Alfred? The Batman cast poised to grow
the batman colin farrell andy serkis penguin alfred in lobster with a moustache and glasses

The Batman's lineup of heroes and allies is filling out. Just a few weeks after Zoe Kravitz landed the role of Catwoman and Paul Dano agreed to slip on Riddler's tights, news comes that Matthew Reeves' The Batman might enlist Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis to play The Penguin and Batman's trusty butler, Alfred, respectively.

Andy Serkis Image used with permission by copyright holder

Read more