 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

The Rebellion rises in trailer for Rogue One prequel, Andor

Blair Marnell
By

The Star Wars universe hasn’t always given a lot of attention to the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. It was the central focus of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, but next month, Andor, is set to take an even grittier approach to that era in live-action. This series is a prequel to Rogue One, one of the most widely-praised modern Star Wars films, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. But as the new trailer demonstrates, Cassian isn’t the only one fighting back.

This is the first time fans have been introduced to Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen, a man who is outwardly friendly towards the Imperials. But privately, Luthen is one of the early leaders in the Rebel Alliance who is doing everything he can to bring the Empire down. That includes making deals with the militant Partisans, as led by Saw Gerrera. Forest Whitaker is also reprising his role as Saw from Rogue One, and he seems to be more together in his brief scene here.

Genevieve O’Reilly first portrayed Mon Mothma in Revenge of the Sith, where most of her scenes were cut from the final film. That turns out to be an advantage for Andor since the show appears to be positioning her as the female lead. According to Mothma in the trailer, the Empire already suspects her because she speaks out against its injustices. However, the Imperials haven’t realized yet that she is also one of the key figures in the Rebel Alliance.

Diego Luna in Andor.

Another intriguing aspect of the trailer is the suggestion that Cassian will go undercover inside the Empire in order to do as much damage as possible. But that may prove to be his most dangerous assignment yet.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have also released a new poster for the series, which features most of the main cast including Luna, Skarsgård, O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Ben Miles.

The cast of Andor.

The premiere of Andor has been pushed back to September 21. To ease the blow of the wait, Disney+ will drop three episodes of the series on that day. The remaining nine episodes will be released weekly.

Editors' Recommendations

The best horror movies on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Lupita Nyong'o in Little Monsters.

Pro-Ject’s latest turntables promise superior noise suppression

The Pro-Ject X1 B turntable in walnut.

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

44mm Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper than the 40mm with this deal

A woman wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and smiling.

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

The best Marvel shows not on Disney+

Marvel Runaways

The best movies and shows on Shudder (August 2022)

The House of the Devil

Apex Legends’ next season increases the level cap and removes self-revive

Relic is a new part of Kings Canyon's rework in Apex Legends Season 14.

EVO Lounge live show to include reveals from Capcom and more

evo lounge live show announced capcom multiversus snk

6 awesome Earth images captured from the ISS in July

The Nile River as seen from the space station.

Waiting for the Pixel 7 Pro? October could be the big month

Google Pixel 7 Pro in white on a stylized background

Pokémon Presents August 2022: How to watch, what to expect

pokemon presents august 2022 how to watch sv starters

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals