The Sandman season 2 unveils more of The Endless (and confirms Death’s return)

Dream’s family is growing as Netflix announced three new additions to the The Sandman season 2 cast. The characters joining the Endless are Adrian Lester (Primary Colors) as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna) as Delirium, and Barry Sloane (Revenge) as The Prodigal.

The season 2 cast announcement video also teased the returns of Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

Though not mentioned in the video, characters from season 1 returning for season 2 include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Patton Oswalt as Matthew, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, and Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker.

After years in development, Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book finally aired as a Netflix television series in 2022. The Sandman stars Sturridge as Dream, aka the titular Sandman, “the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams.” After being captured and held prisoner for over a century, Dream must “journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.”

The Sandman was developed and executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg. The first 10 episodes premiered on August 5, 2022, with an 11th episode arriving weeks later on August 19. In November 2022, Netflix renewed The Sandman for a second season. Dead Boy Detectives, another Netflix show based on a comic series from Gaiman, premiered on April 25, 2024. Dead Boy Detectives is set in the same universe as The Sandman.

There is no release date for The Sandman season 2.

