 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Sandman season 2 unveils more of The Endless (and confirms Death’s return)

By
A man sits on a throne and stares.
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Dream’s family is growing as Netflix announced three new additions to the The Sandman season 2 cast. The characters joining the Endless are Adrian Lester (Primary Colors) as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna) as Delirium, and Barry Sloane (Revenge) as The Prodigal.

The season 2 cast announcement video also teased the returns of Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

Recommended Videos

Though not mentioned in the video, characters from season 1 returning for season 2 include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Patton Oswalt as Matthew, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, and Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker.

After years in development, Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book finally aired as a Netflix television series in 2022. The Sandman stars Sturridge as Dream, aka the titular Sandman, “the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams.” After being captured and held prisoner for over a century, Dream must “journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.”

Related

The Sandman was developed and executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg. The first 10 episodes premiered on August 5, 2022, with an 11th episode arriving weeks later on August 19. In November 2022, Netflix renewed The Sandman for a second season. Dead Boy Detectives, another Netflix show based on a comic series from Gaiman, premiered on April 25, 2024. Dead Boy Detectives is set in the same universe as The Sandman.

There is no release date for The Sandman season 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Everything you need to know about Severance season 2
Mark, Dylan, Irving, and Helly in the Lumon office on Apple TV+ series Severance.

In February 2022, audiences discovered the mysterious world at Lumon Industries with the premiere of the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Severance. At Lumon, several employees undergo "severance," a medical procedure that separates your work memories from your life on the outside ("outies"). Severed employees ("innies") cannot remember anything about themselves once they enter work. The severed employees essentially live two different lives.

Season 1 follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his co-workers, who all underwent severance. When a new employee named Helly (Britt Lower) joins the company, Mark begins to question Lumon's motives, which may or may not be sinister. Severance season 1 premiered to universal acclaim from critics, resulting in 14 Emmy nominations. Season 2 is on the way. Here's everything we know so far.
Is there a release date for Severance season 2?

Read more
Everything you need to know about Andor season 2
Cassian aims his gun in Andor.

Andor is arguably Lucasfilm's crowning achievement of the 21st century. While that may be up for debate, there's no denying the success of Andor season 1, culminating with universal acclaim from critics and eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. It's certainly the most mature Star Wars project to date.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the petty thief who will eventually become a key leader and spy for the Rebel Alliance. Andor is a prequel set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film where Luna first introduced audiences to Cassian. It's been a long time since Andor season 1 ended in November 2022. Slowly but surely, season 2 is on the way. Below is everything you need to know about Andor season 2.
Is there a release date for Andor season 2?
There is no release date for Andor season 2 yet. Andor season 2 was originally scheduled to be released in August 2024, two years after season 1 premiered. However, the series experienced several production delays while filming because of the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes. Therefore, Andor season 2 had to move its late summer 2024 release date.

Read more
Everything you need to know about The Night Agent season 2
A man holds up his badge in The Night Agent.

One of Netflix's biggest shows of 2023 was The Night Agent. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who receives a mysterious call one night while working as a Night Action telephone operator. The call sends Peter down a dangerous road as he fights to uncover a conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. The Night Agent was created by Shawn Ryan, a TV veteran who also developed The Shield, Timeless, and S.W.A.T.

Due to the show's popularity, Netflix renewed The Night Agent for a second season. Production on season 2 is underway, with filming expected to last several months. Here is everything we know about The Night Agent season 2, including the cast, plot, release date, and trailer.
Who is in The Night Agent season 2 cast?

Read more