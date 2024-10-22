 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

The most astonishing action movie of 2024 just premiered on Netflix and no one knows about it

By
A group of men wear masks in The Shadow Strays.
Netflix

There is something admirable and thrilling about a movie that has the confidence to tell you exactly what it is within its first few minutes. That’s a bigger gamble than you might think — a film bearing its soul to you so early that you can decide whether it’s your speed before its plot has even gotten underway. There are a lot of filmmakers who are too afraid to do this. The Night Comes For Us director Timo Tjahjanto is not one of them.

The Indonesian filmmaker wastes absolutely no time telling you what you should expect from his latest film, The Shadow Strays. The new neo-noir action movie, which is finally streaming on Netflix as of last weekend, is a thriller that knows how to do just about everything except hold back. Its opening minutes, in which a pair of ninja assassins known as “shadows” stage an attack on a criminal clan’s secluded fortress, unfurl with a ferocity and bloodlust that’ll make you sit up and knock the wind out of you.

This sequence features, among other things, two one-on-one samurai duels, an explosive grenade that peppers all of its nearby victims with nails, and a gag in which a dead man’s nearly severed head hangs on by a few threads of tissue and skin before completely falling off. Some people might not see this opening and think to call The Shadow Strays a “good time,” at least not in the traditional sense of the phrase. But those who do should strap themselves in for what is arguably the most technically astonishing action film of the year so far.

Recommended Videos

A violent quest for redemption

A man walks through fire in The Shadow Strays.
Netflix

The Shadow Strays follows 13 (Aurora Ribero), a 17-year-old member of a group of for-hire assassins who are trained to adhere to a strict, connections-free lifestyle. When she begins to question the organization’s methods to her instructor and fellow “shadow,” Umbra (Hanna Malasan), she is put on an indefinite suspension and forced to spend her days sticking to an ominous medication regiment and waiting on an update in Jakarta. Whilst there, she crosses paths with Monji (Ali Fikri), a 13-year-old boy whose life is ruined when his mother is killed by her bosses, the members of a cruel crime syndicate with links to the very top of Jakarta’s political hierarchy.

Related

When Monji subsequently goes missing, 13 decides to track down his mother’s killers and save him from a potentially tragic fate. In order to do so, she must embark on a ruthless, merciless quest that forces her to try to survive some of the most violent, bone-crunching showdowns that you’ll see in any movie this year. Along the way, 13’s seemingly omnipresent employers and overseers become involved in her mission as well — an escalation that only gives The Shadow Strays the chance to ratchet up its violence, gore, and chaos to even greater levels. At first, that might not seem possible, given how The Shadow Strays begins, but Tjahjanto once again proves how capable he is of consistently one-upping himself.

A madcap riff on familiar tropes

Umbra holds a samurai sword in The Shadow Strays.
Netflix

The film’s plot is, by no means, original. It is, in fact, an amalgamation of a dozen different noir and action movie tropes — from the assassin who decides to change their ways for a young, innocent child to the shadowy organizations that turn out to be even more corrupt than some of their already disillusioned members believe. The film does not shy away from these clichés, but instead leans into them — painting its characters with only the kind of over-the-top, broad strokes that could explain the ultraviolence they prove themselves willing to commit. In this sense, The Shadow Strays has just as much in common with the melodramatic, operatic John Woo action movies of the 1980s and ’90s (think The Killer or A Better Tomorrow) as it does its hyper-violent sister films, Gareth Evans’ The Raid and The Raid 2.

The Shadow Strays‘ story works less because of the strength of its characterization and plotting and more because of how well it synthesizes together all of its genre influences. The film’s world is one of neon lights, smog-covered skies, and thick, impenetrable shadows that seem to bleed into every environment and scene. It is a landscape befitting of a film that is so unabashed in its love of trashy, pulpy crime fiction. Some may quibble with the film’s undeniably self-indulgent 144-minute runtime, but devotees of the action and revenge genres will likely welcome the amount of time it gives them to get lost in its world of hitmen-with-soft-hearts, innocent, easily hurt children, and drug-dealing pimps practically begging for a comeuppance of some kind. The Shadow Strays gives it to them — and then some.

Action at its most violent — and beautiful

Jeki yells at 13 in The Shadow Strays.
Netflix

The film’s action sequences are nothing short of breathtaking. Muhammad Irfan’s stunt and fight choreography involves a kind of fluid, balletic exchange of blows between combatants and a full use of each of The Shadow Strays‘ battle arenas that is never anything but completely thrilling to witness. Visually, Tjahjanto composes each set piece and fight out of wide shots and medium-length takes, all the while moving his camera with the same intensity and elegant grace as his actors’ bodies. Their movements dictate every pan and shift that his camera makes, and every edit is seemingly motivated by a punch, gunshot, slash, or stab that only makes each cut feel like a mirror of its respective fight’s progression.

As a director, Tjahjanto remains uniquely adept at highlighting both the smoky beauty of his worlds and the grimy brutality of them. Simple images of 13’s bruised, calloused hand gliding across a handrail reinforce the cost and the devastating physical effects violence has on the human body and the world at large just as much as the director’s lingering shots of heads rolling on the ground and swords piercing chests. The Shadow Strays is a shockingly brutal film — one made by a filmmaker whose love of violent, B-movie cinema continues to be elevated by his own, unrivaled technical skill and artistry. His latest is a full-throated roar of an action film that demands to be witnessed for yourself.

The Shadow Strays is streaming now on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
Rebel Ridge is Netflix’s latest streaming hit. But is it as good as critics say it is?
rebel ridge 2024 feature terry with cops

After a crackling start, Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge, Netflix's latest original hit, falters. Its director doesn't seem sure what kind of movie it should be, or how realistically it should present the consequences of unjust policing. This uncertainty compromises its effectiveness both as an entertainment and as a work of social consciousness.

The movie stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former nonlethal combat trainer for the U.S. Marine Corps. As the film opens, Terry is biking to Shelby Springs, Louisiana, with $36,000 in cash to bail out his cousin from the local jail. When cops detain him on false pretenses, Terry does everything he knows he's supposed to do as a Black man to avoid police brutality. He's polite, calm, patient, and respectful. The cops let him go, but they seize his money, supposedly because they believe it's illicit, but really because they are little more than shakedown artists with badges.

Read more
AnnaSophia Robb talks about Netflix’s slow-burn action movie, Rebel Ridge
A woman and man stand across from each other in an alley.

In Rebel Ridge, Shelby Springs' police officers will learn the hard way to never mess with a former Marine on a mission. Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), the soldier in question, is biking into the town to post bail for his cousin when the cops unfairly hit him from behind and seize his life's savings. Terry attempts to report the crime, but he's turned away by the corrupt police chief, Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson).

Forced to take matters into his own hands, Terry finds an ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), who offers advice on how to help his cousin. When the authorities fail him, Terry takes the law into his own hands. Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge is a grounded thriller that feels like the 1980s and 1990s action movies so many people grew up on. Rebel Ridge's themes of injustice and corruption resonate with many people in this country.

Read more
20 years ago, one unforgettable epic set a new standard for action movies
Maggie Cheung sits beneath falling yellow leaves in Hero.

There's a lot that goes into the making of any good action movie. Fight scenes, car chases, shootouts, and just about every kind of set piece known to man require extensive planning and rehearsal time. A director must also know how to block, shoot, and cut an action sequence together if they want to ensure that each lands with maximum impact. Action movies have, of course, existed longer than talkies, and directors have spent the past 100 years working tirelessly to find new ways to outdo their predecessors and continue to thrill audiences. But, in all of that time, very few action movies have ever ascended to the same level of technical and aesthetic brilliance as Hero.

The 2004 film, which hit theaters in the U.S. 20 years ago this week, is one of the most astonishing exercises in cinematic style that any filmmaker has ever attempted. Directed by Zhang Yimou, Hero is essentially a collection of vibrant, monochromatic martial arts sequences that are all executed at the highest possible level. Featuring a cast of some of China's most talented and beloved movie stars, it is a symphony of movement and editorial cuts that flow seamlessly from one to the other. Like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon before it, Hero invites viewers into a world where warriors who have the power to become literal forces of nature are still governed by the basest of emotions, whether it be rage or grief. The result is a film that is elegant but blunt, musical and yet discordant — a ballet that hits with the force of a thousand closed fists.
Hero plays the greatest hits in Asian cinema

Read more