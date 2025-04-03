The Simpsons, Family Guy, and more get multiple-season renewals from Fox

The Simpsons have been a featured part of Fox’s animated lineup since 1989, and it’s one of the longest-running TV shows in history. Now, thanks to a new deal between Disney and Fox, The Simpsons will be hanging around on the airwaves for almost four decades.

Via Deadline, The Simpsons has landed a four-season renewal which covers seasons 37 to 40 and runs through the 2028/2029 TV season. That will be just a few months shy of the 40th anniversary of The Simpsons TV series, although the franchise’s 40th anniversary will fall two years earlier because the characters made their debut in 1987 on The Tracey Ullman Show.

The Simpsons isn’t the only animated show sticking around under the new deal. Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers also scored four-season renewals, which will take them through season 27 and season 19, respectively. Additionally, Fox confirmed that Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad is returning to the network after 11 years on TBS. And like the three other series, it will have a four-season renewal that takes it through season 23.

Prior to 2019, all of these shows were owned by Fox’s parent company, News Corp. But following the sale of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets to Disney, all four of these series are wholly owned by the House of Mouse. However, the continued business relationship between Fox and Disney’s Hulu streaming platform helped pave the way for these renewals. Each show will reportedly get 15 new episodes per season.

New seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers will continue to be available on Hulu per the agreement with Fox. Disney+ will remain the streaming home for all of the other Simpsons seasons, while the classic episodes of the other three shows will stay on Hulu.