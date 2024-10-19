 Skip to main content
The masked madness has only begun in the eerie teaser for The Strangers: Chapter 2

By
A masked person looks back in the front seat of a car.
Lionsgate

The masks are back on, and the madness has only just begun. Lionsgate revealed the first teaser for The Strangers: Chapter 2, the middle entry in Renny Harlin’s horror trilogy.

On Friday, Lionsgate unveiled the first footage from The Strangers: Chapter 2, which picks up in the aftermath of the unsettling events from the first film. Madelaine Petsch returns as Maya, who survived the attacks by the sadistic masked intruders. In Chapter 1, Maya and her boyfriend Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) made a pit stop in Venus, Oregon, after having car problems. While staying at an isolated cabin, three masked strangers invade the property and torment the couple. Ryan’s fate is unknown after being stabbed in the stomach and left to bleed out. Maya was also stabbed but made it to the hospital.

In the teaser, Maya wakes up in the hospital in a panic and runs out of the building. Three people in a van pick up Maya. These strangers might be connected to the intruders since Maya envisions them wearing terrifying masks. The teaser ends with a little girl saying, “Is Tamara here?” One of the female intruders posed the same question to Maya and Ryan in Chapter 1.

Besides Petsch, The Strangers stars Rachel Shenton, Ema Horvath, and The Night Agent‘s Gabe Basso.

Harlin directs The Strangers: Chapter 2 on a script by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. The same director and screenwriting duo worked on all three entries.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 opened in May to poor reviews. However, the film became a solid hit at the box office, grossing over $47 million against an $8 million budget.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 is now arriving sometime in 2025. Chapter 3‘s release date is unknown.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
