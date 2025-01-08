 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

How was 2024’s most disgusting movie made? Well, now we know

By
A woman holds a letter in The Substance.
Mubi

Have you taken The Substance? That’s one of the few marketing slogans used to promote Coralie Fargeat’s groundbreaking body horror hit, which dazzled and repulsed both critics and audiences all last year. The film tells the odd story of Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a fitness TV star who is forced out of her job because she just turned 50. Desperate to get back into the spotlight, she takes an illegal street drug named, you guessed it, The Substance to make herself young again.

How does that happen? Well, spoiler alert: She spawns a younger version of herself via her back, which opens to give birth to a newer, younger person. This version, named Sue (Margaret Qualley), can only be free for seven days; if she goes over her time limit, Elisabeth’s body deteriorates. It doesn’t take a genius to guess what happens next.

Recommended Videos

The film isn’t for everyone, but it deserves attention for its masterful special effects and makeup, which effectively brings to life a wild, out-there science fiction concept. With Moore winning Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical at last Sunday’s Golden Globes, Mubi, the film’s distributor, has decided to release a fascinating 30-minute behind-the-scenes featurette that shows just how the film’s director brought her strange, wonderful vision to life.

Among the video’s highlights are Fargeat and her crew testing out different replicas of Moore’s comatose body to get the back transformation and Sue’s birth just right, how Fargeat informed Moore’s terrific performance by showing her sketches and photographs that inspired her, and how Qualley’s Sue was visualized as a cross between Barbie and Jessica Rabbit.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

But don’t take my word for it. Watch the video for yourself and see just how the madness of The Substance was brought to life. As one of 2024’s best movies, the film not only deserves to be appreciated but also seen by as many people as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason Struss joined Digital Trends in 2022 and has never lived to regret it. He is the current Section Editor of the…
Like Nosferatu? Then watch these 3 movies right now
A woman smiles as a man looks worried to the side of her.

This Christmas, the multiplex will be invaded by something other than Wicked's airborne witches and speedy hedgehogs. A vampire is coming down the chimney, and he promises to scare the pants off you. Robert Eggers' reimagining of Nosferatu has already accumulated raves from critics and is one of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season.

If you liked the atmospheric horror film starring The Order's Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Bill Skarsgård, then you're reading the right article. The following is a brief list of worthy movies you should watch if you're eager to see more bloodsucking this year or the next.
Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Read more
10 underrated 2024 movies you probably missed
Austin Butler drives alongside a motorcycle gang in The Bikeriders.

There have been plenty of critically acclaimed mainstream movies released in theaters and on streaming this year. There have, however, also been just as many great movies unveiled throughout this year that have unfortunately failed to capture any level of widespread audience attention. With that in mind and, given that there are fewer than two weeks to go before this year comes to an end, now seems like as good a time as any to look back at some of those 2024 movies and give them the second chance at breakthrough success that they deserve.

So, without any further ado, here are 10 underrated films that you probably missed this year.
Self-Reliance
Self Reliance | Official Trailer | Hulu

Read more
If you have to watch one movie this Christmas, stream this one right now
Two men carry a present in This is Christmas.

There's no shortage of worthwhile Christmas movies out there. Do you want to go back in time and relive your '90s Christmas memories? Then Disney+ has the Home Alone and The Santa Clause movies. Craving some scares to go along with those gingerbread men? Then you should watch Black Christmas on Tubi. Action fans have Die Hard and Netflix's Carry-On, and fans of so-bad-they're-good Xmas movies have Hallmark movies to indulge in.

Last year, I discovered a new addition to my usual rotation of must-watch Christmas movies: This is Christmas. A co-production between Sky Cinema and MGM+, the 2022 British film is a low-key charmer, an unabashedly sentimental and optimistic movie with the sole purpose of lifting your spirits. It does just that, and that's really all you can ask for in a quality holiday movie.

Read more