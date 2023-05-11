Maggie and Negan unite in The Walking Dead: Dead City’s new trailer

Anyone who has ever watched The Walking Dead probably knows why the premise of the upcoming spinoff miniseries, The Walking Dead: Dead City, is more than a little bit flimsy. That’s because it pairs Maggie Rhees (Lauren Cohan) with the man who murdered her husband, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). And despite Negan’s efforts to reform, Maggie has never entirely let go of that grudge. But in the new trailer for Dead City, it appears that their reunion is not a coincidence. Someone from Negan’s past is luring him into a trap, and he’s using Maggie to set the bait.

The Walking Dead: Dead City | Official Trailer | ft. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Who is the mutual enemy of both Maggie and Negan? For now, all we know is that he is called The Croat (Željko Ivanek), and that he personally led the raid where Maggie’s son, Hershel (Logan Kim), was kidnapped. It’s not clear how Maggie made the link between Negan and The Croat, but she does strong-arm her former adversary into accompanying her into Manhattan, which remains hopelessly overrun by zombie hordes.

Regardless, there are some human survivors in Manhattan who are sympathetic toward Maggie and Negan’s shared mission. There are also plenty of adversaries, as well as some truly horrifying new walkers. In this trailer alone, multiple walkers appear to have fused into an even bigger zombie with multiple limbs. It’s by far the scariest-looking walker that the franchise has produced in a long time.

Gaius Charles co-stars in the six-episode event miniseries as Perlie Armstrong, with Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso, Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Charlie Solis as The Bartender, and Michael Anthony as Luther.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, June 18.

