This thrilling Netflix movie enlists Keira Knightley to investigate a horrible tragedy

Netflix reveals official trailer The Woman in Cabin 10

By
The Woman in Cabin 10. (L-R) Keira Knightley as Lo and Guy Pearce as Bullmer in The Woman in Cabin 10.
The Woman in Cabin 10. (L-R) Keira Knightley as Lo and Guy Pearce as Bullmer in The Woman in Cabin 10. Parisa Taghizadeh / Netflix

Netflix released the official trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10, Simon Stone’s new detective thriller with Keira Knightley. Based on the novel by Ruth Ware, The Woman in Cabin 10 follows a journalist covering the maiden voyage of a luxury yacht.

One night, she sees a passenger thrown overboard. The wealthy guests have been accounted for, but she still tries to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death, putting her own life in danger.

The Woman in Cabin 10 sees Oscar-nominated Knightley in the lead role as journalist Laura “Lo” Blacklock. Knightley recently headlined Black Doves, a Netflix espionage series that will return for a second season.

The cast also stars Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Art Malik (The Glassworker), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Kaya Scodelario (Senna), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Daniel Ings (Sex Education), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

“At its heart, the film is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully, and isn’t taken seriously because of who she is,” Ware said in a press statement. “Too many people know what that feels like, and I think we want vindication for ourselves as much as Lo.”

Netflix has distributed multiple beloved detective films and TV shows, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Residence, Enola Holmes, and Mindhunter. The Woman in Cabin 10 could join the ranks of these popular Netflix movies, especially since Ware said it should appeal to many audiences.

The Woman in Cabin 10 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 10, 2025.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
