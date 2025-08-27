 Skip to main content
This animated musical is now Netflix’s most popular movie of all time

The members of Huntrix singing in KPop Demon Hunters.
Netflix / Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has quickly become one of Netflix’s most extraordinary success stories. On August 26, the animated musical became Netflix’s most-watched English-language film. The streaming platform reported that the film had amassed a total of 236 million views, surpassing the previous record set by Red Notice.

The film’s soundtrack also achieved an incredible first by featuring four songs — Golden, How It’s Done, Your Idol, and Soda Pop — in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Netflix achieved even greater success by topping the domestic box office this past weekend with a sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters. The film grossed $19.2 million in two days. Given the large number of people who had already seen the film on Netflix, the turnout for this theatrical release was especially surprising.

Directed and co-written by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, this Sony-produced animated musical follows a trio of K-pop superstars, who secretly serve as demon hunters, and their battle against a group of demons masquerading as a new boy band.

KPop Demon Hunters has something for everyone to enjoy, from its breathtaking animation and action to its catchy songs, lovable characters, clever comedy, and heartfelt story. The Hollywood Reporter has even claimed that the film will run a campaign for the 2026 Academy Awards, similar to Sony’s other animated Oscar winner, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In addition, THR reported that Sony Pictures is in talks with Netflix to make a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters. Given the massive success of KPop Demon Hunters, it’s no surprise that Sony and Netflix would want to capitalize on its popularity.

With all this positive buzz, it looks like the many fans of KPop Demon Hunters will have a lot to look forward to seeing from this new hit franchise in the near future.

