This wild new TV mount moves your screen without you touching it

TVs have become incredibly smart over the years. They can automatically tweak picture quality, adjust sound for your room, and recommend what you should watch next. Yet once you bolt one to the wall, there’s one decidedly old-fashioned thing about it: it’s staying exactly where you put it.

Perlegear has an interesting solution at IFA 2026. The company is showing off the AX1 Smart Adaptive Mount, a motorized TV mount that detects where you’re watching from and automatically moves the television to a more comfortable height. It’s an idea that sounds a little excessive until you think about how many different ways we use TVs today. You might be sitting on the couch for a movie, standing up for a workout, playing a motion-controlled game, or have kids watching from the floor. The ideal screen position for one isn’t necessarily great for the others.

Your TV can finally move with you

The AX1 places a vision sensor above the television to determine where viewers are positioned. It then uses a hidden motorized column to move the screen vertically across a 400mm range. So, if you go from watching Netflix on the sofa to following a standing workout, the television can rise with you. The motor operates at 45 decibels or lower, which should keep those adjustments from sounding like heavy machinery rearranging your living room.

It doesn’t have to constantly chase you around, either. The system is designed to ignore small movements and react only when there’s a meaningful change in your viewing position. There’s also a multi-viewer mode that picks a suitable shared height when several people are watching. You can save up to six preferred positions through the accompanying app, while another four presets are accessible from the remote.

The camera isn’t actually watching you

Putting a vision sensor above your television naturally raises some privacy questions. However, Perlegear says the AX1 only needs to figure out where you are, rather than who you are. All of that positioning data is processed locally, so the feature doesn’t require an internet connection. The company also says there’s no facial recognition and that the system doesn’t store images or videos. If you’d rather remove the sensor from the equation entirely, it connects over USB-C and can simply be unplugged.

Beyond automatic adjustment, the mount supports gesture controls along with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, a mobile app, and the included remote. There’s also up to 10 degrees of forward tilt. The AX1 isn’t limited to modest TVs, either. It supports screens ranging from 75 to a massive 120 inches and can hold up to 200 pounds. If the mount encounters something while moving, it’s designed to stop and reverse rather than continue pushing against it. There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the AX1 is being demonstrated at IFA 2026. After years of making the television smarter, apparently it was finally the wall mount’s turn.