3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024

Sometimes, the Christmas season means Christmas action movies on Hulu. Especially if the streamer has Die Hard for the holidays, as it does this year. But since everyone talks about Die Hard as a Christmas film, we decided to go with Die Hard 2 — which is also set at Christmas — as one of the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in December.

Our other picks include the film that made Keanu Reeves an action star five years before The Matrix, as well as the movie that gave Russell Crowe his first — and to date, only — Oscar win for Best Actor.

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Two years after the original Die Hard, Fox contrived a reason to bring back most of the cast for Die Hard 2. Even in the film itself, John McClane (Bruce Willis) and his wife, Holly McClane (Bonnie Bedelia), can’t believe that they’re both caught up in another hostage situation on Christmas Eve. It’s not John’s fault, he’s just too observant when he realizes that terrorists have infiltrated the airport in Washington, D.C., as part of a plot to free dictator and drug lord General Ramon Esperanza (Franco Nero).

John’s personal stake in this fight is that Holly is among the passengers who can’t land at the airport while the terrorists have control. And with a communication blackout in effect, there’s no way to warn the pilots that landing could prove to be fatal. John is also hampered by being surrounded by strangers who don’t take his warnings seriously until the terrorists’ plans are already well underway.

Watch Die Hard 2 on Hulu.

Speed (1994)

Speed had a very audacious premise that made it a hit with audiences. Officer Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) was warned that there was a bomb on a bus by a madman, Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper). And if the bus drops under 50 miles per hour then it will explode and claim the lives of everyone on board. Director Jan de Bont did a spectacular job of making that an exciting story, and the action is still thrilling three decades later.

Once Jack manages to catch up to the bus, it falls to passenger Annie Porter (Sandra Bullock) to keep the vehicle above the bomb’s speed limit. This turned out to be Bullock’s breakthrough movie as well as Reeves’ first real action role. While they were trapped on the bus, Jack’s partner, Detective Harry Temple (Jeff Daniels), attempts to follow the clues that Payne left behind and prevent him from detonating the bus early.

Watch Speed on Hulu.

Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator II has done very well in theaters this year, but there’s no way it’s going to match the Oscar glory of the original, which won Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. As an action flick, it’s immaculate. Crowe portrays Maximus, a Roman general who would have been the next leader of the republic, thanks to Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), who loves him like a son.

Marcus’ actual son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), murders his father before this transition can happen. He also condemns Maximus to death, but only succeeds in having his family killed. Maximus survives as both a slave and a gladiator in the arena. However, Maximus’ warrior skills make him a hit with the Roman people, and that gives him a chance to get his revenge on the new emperor who took everything from him.

Watch Gladiator on Hulu.