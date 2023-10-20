 Skip to main content
3 dramas on Freevee you should watch in October

Blair Marnell
By

Amazon Freevee is starting to rival its counterpart Prime Video with its selections of dramas that you can watch for free. That said, someone needs to look at the way that Freevee categorizes its films. Bad Times At the El Royale and The Shape of Water are both listed prominently under the drama section despite the former being a thriller and the latter a fantasy romance.

Our picks in that category are actually conventional dramas that rank among the best movies of the 21st century. This month, we’ve chosen a film that McDonald’s would probably like to ignore, a racy office romance movie, and a feminist revenge thriller. These are the three dramas on Freevee that you should watch.

The Founder (2016)

Michael Keaton in The Founder.
The Weinstein Company

Have you ever wondered where McDonald’s came from? The Founder offers an origin story for the famous fast food chain, but it’s probably not going to win many fans in McDonaldland. Michael Keaton stars as Ray Kroc, a struggling milkshake salesman who is impressed by the way that Richard (Nick Offerman) and Maurice McDonald (John Carroll Lynch) run their fast-food restaurant so efficiently.

Kroc convinces the McDonald brothers to let him franchise the business across the country. But as Kroc successfully expands McDonald’s beyond his wildest dreams, his greed leads him to lie to the brothers and ultimately force them out of the business that bears their name. It makes for a great movie, and also a cautionary tale about being more careful with who you trust with your business interests.

Watch The Founder on Amazon Freevee.

Secretary (2002)

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Secretary.
Lionsgate

Secretary would probably be a very different movie if it was made today, if it was made at all. Maggie Gyllenhaal stars as Lee Holloway, a troubled young woman who comes to work for attorney E. Edward Grey (James Spader). Lee’s absolute willingness to do anything for Grey leads to a torrid affair in which she is completely submissive to his desires no matter what.

Lee’s sexual awakening also leads her to experiment with Peter (Jeremy Davies) in a more conventional romantic relationship. This leads Lee to reconsider what she really wants from a relationship, and who she should rather end up with.

Watch Secretary on Amazon Freevee.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman.
Focus Features

Promising Young Woman features Carey Mulligan as Cassie Thomas, a woman who is obsessed with avenging her late friend, Nina, who was raped in college. When Cassie learns that Nina’s rapist, Al Monroe (Chris Lowell), is getting married, she puts in motion a plan to get justice for Nina on everyone who drove her to suicide.

Cassie’s ambitions threaten to destroy her romantic relationship with her former classmate, Ryan Cooper (Bo Burnham). And much to Cassie’s disappointment, Ryan isn’t all that different from the men she’s been targeting.

Watch Promising Young Woman on Amazon Freevee.

