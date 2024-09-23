 Skip to main content
3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in September 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Revolutionary Road.
Paramount Pictures

Although its lineup of films is constantly changing, Amazon Prime Video always has a great selection of movies in all genres. That includes dramas that can create memorable conflicts without having to resort to action or gimmicks. It also helps that Prime Video’s selection favors older films more than some of its streaming rivals like Netflix. This allows Prime Video to access some true cinema classics for discerning movie lovers.

This month’s picks for the three dramas on Prime Video that you need to watch in September are a true story about a family denied justice, a rocky romance that goes off the rails, and the origin story for one of the 20th century’s most famous rebels.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

In the Name of the Father (1994)

Daniel Day Lewis as a prisoner in the film In the Name of the Father.
Universal Pictures

Daniel Day-Lewis was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Gerry Conlon in the acclaimed film In the Name of the Father. It’s based on the true story of Conlon and three other men in the 1970s who were railroaded by British police for an IRA terrorist attack. Despite their innocence, Conlon and the others are forced to sign confessions and sentenced to prison.

Even Conlon’s father, Patrick “Giuseppe” Conlon (Pete Postlethwaite), is ultimately imprisoned on trumped-up charges as well. This gives the father and son an even deeper bond behind the prison walls. Yet, as the years go by, the hope that they will ever get justice slowly slips away.

Watch In the Name of the Father on Prime Video.

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Frank and April Wheeler having a screaming match in their kitchen in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road.
Paramount Pictures

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunite as a young couple in Revolutionary Road. When Frank (DiCaprio) and April (Winslet) first get together in 1948, they seem like they’re made for each other. However, the cracks in their relationship become apparent over time.

Frank and April ultimately both want different things out of life, and they aren’t getting what they need from each other. Small wonder then that they start looking outside of their marriage for some comfort. Their growing resentment for each other may also prove to be too tough of a hurdle for them to overcome.

Watch Revolutionary Road on Prime Video.

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Gael García Bernal and Rodrigo de la Serna ride a motorcycle in The Motorcycle Diaries.
Focus Features

Before Ernesto Guevara (Gael García Bernal) became the revolutionary Che Guevara, he was just a medical student who wanted to travel across South America with his friend, Alberto Granado (Rodrigo de la Serna), on their way to volunteer to help a leper colony. Guevara wrote about this 1952 trip in his book, The Motorcycle Diaries, which was published decades after his death.

After their motorcycle breaks down, Ernesto and Alberto get a firsthand look at the rampant inequality and injustice that the poor people of South America are forced to endure. This not only angers Ernesto — it sets him down on the path that will make him a legend and a martyr to his cause.

Watch The Motorcycle Diaries on Prime Video.

