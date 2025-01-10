 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 10-12)

By
Ben Affleck stands in front of a blown-up photo of Rosamund Pike, holding a microphone, in a still from the movie Gone Girl.
Ben Affleck in Gone Girl 20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

Few streamers can provide the variety of movies that Hulu can offer up on a weekly basis. Having access to the film libraries of both Disney and 20th Century Studios definitely helps Hulu keep its selections robust, but it’s also able to draw upon films from other studios as needed. However, all three of this week’s selections for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend were produced by either Disney or 20th Century Fox.

Our first choice is an outstanding thriller that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, followed by a real-life adventure story and one of the best music biopics of the 21st century.

Gone Girl (2014)

Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl.
20th Century Studios

Director David Fincher‘s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl introduces one of the most terrifying villains in recent cinema history: Amy Elliott Dunne, in a star-making turn by Rosamund Pike. Amy is trapped in an increasingly loveless marriage with Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), a man who is a habitual cheater. Amy’s revenge is anything but simple, yet it effectively frames Nick for her murder.

Almost everything Nick does makes him seem guilty, which calls Amy’s fate into question. Not even hot shot lawyer Tanner Bolt (Tyler Perry in one of his best performances) or Nick’s sister, Margo (Carrie Coon), can shield him from the glare of a media that’s eager to paint him as a murderer. Amy’s ex-boyfriend, Desi Collings (Neil Patrick Harris), knows more than he’s saying, but he doesn’t seem very inclined to help Nick escape the proverbial noose that his wife has placed around his neck.

Watch Gone Girl on Hulu.

Hidalgo (2004)

Viggo Mortensen in Hidalgo.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Following The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Viggo Mortensen moved over to a different kind of epic in Hidalgo. In this historical biopic, Hidalgo is the name of the horse used by Frank Hopkins, a long-distance rider who is haunted by his past. In 1890, Hopkins is a performer for William “Buffalo Bill” Cody (J.K. Simmons) when he gets the opportunity to race Hidalgo in the Arabian desert.

Neither Hopkins nor Hidalgo is welcome among his Arabic competitors, including Prince Bin Al Reeh (Saïd Taghmaoui). They are viewed as interlopers and targeted for death during the long-distance race. One of Hopkins’ few allies is Jazira (Zuleikha Robinson), a woman whose own fate is tied to Hopkins’ chances for victory. If he can win, then Jazira may be able to avoid an arranged marriage with the Prince.

Watch Hidalgo on Hulu.

Walk the Line (2005)

Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix in Walk the Line.
20th Century Studios

This year marks the 20th anniversary of director James Mangold’s Walk the Line, his first music biopic before the recently released Bob Dylan movie, A Complete Unknown. This film, however, is all about the Man in Black, Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix), and it chronicles his rise from obscurity to one of the most impactful singers of his generation. Cash’s story also has a personal tragedy that strains his relationship with his father, Ray (Robert Patrick).

Cash’s battles with sobriety are also explored, as well as his relationships with Vivian Liberto (Ginnifer Goodwin) and June Carter (Reese Witherspoon). But the real treat in this movie is that Phoenix and Witherspoon provide their own singing voices as Cash and Carter, and it lends an even greater authenticity to their performances as these music icons.

Watch Walk the Line on Hulu.

