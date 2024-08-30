 Skip to main content
3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (August 30-September 1)

By
Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer in Tombstone.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The good news for movie lovers is that Labor Day weekend is giving you an extra day to catch up on some films to watch. And as one of the top streaming services, Hulu has a dynamite selection of movies waiting for you.

To close out the month of August, we’ve picked three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend. Our choices include a classic western from the ’90s, a modern thriller, and a teenage rom-com that will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Max.

Tombstone (1993)

The cast of Tombstone.
Buena Vista Pictures

Since Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is such a big hit on Netflix, it’s only fitting that we take a look back at Tombstone, one of the most famous film adaptations of that real-life story. Kurt Russell stars as Wyatt Earp, a former police officer who is just looking to settle down in Tombstone alongside his brothers, Virgil (Sam Elliott) and Morgan (Bill Paxton), as well as their friend, Doc Holiday (Val Kilmer).

But in 1879, the Cowboy gang led by “Curly Bill” Brocius (Powers Boothe) and Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn) are terrorizing the townspeople. After attempting to look the other way, the Earp brothers are forced to take action. That earns them the wrath of the Cowboys, but Wyatt Earp and Holiday won’t be deterred. They’ll wipe out the Cowboys even if it means their own deaths as well.

Watch Tombstone on Hulu.

Greta (2018)

Chloë Grace Moretz in Greta.
Focus Features

Chloë Grace Moretz headlines Greta, an unusual thriller in which the stalker threat isn’t a would-be lover or a deranged man. Instead, Moretz’s Frances McCullen is menaced by an older woman, Greta Hideg (Isabelle Huppert), who is desperate to form a mother-daughter bond with her.

At first, Frances welcomes Greta into her life as a close friend. But as she learns more about Greta’s obsessive behaviors and her history, Frances tries to cut her out of her life. Yet no matter what obstacles Frances tries to put between them, Greta keeps turning up and pouring on the pressure. It’s nearly enough to drive Frances insane, and Greta simply won’t take no for an answer.

Watch Greta on Hulu.

The Duff (2015)

The cast of The DUFF.
Lionsgate

What the heck is a Duff? In the context of The Duff, it means “designated ugly fat friend,” and Bianca (Mae Whitman) isn’t happy about that. Bianca may not be fat or ugly, but she realizes that she’s been the Duff to her two popular friends, Jess (Skyler Samuels) and Casey (Bianca Santos), so she decides to reinvent herself for her senior year in high school.

Bianca is also developing romantic feelings for her childhood friend, Wesley (Robbie Amell), who grew up to be a captain on the high school football team. But if Bianca wants a shot at a romance with Wesley, she’ll have to get past her rival, Madison (Bella Thorne), a mean girl who really lives up to the name.

Watch The Duff on Hulu.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
