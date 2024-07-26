3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (July 26-28)

There’s no shortage of movies to watch on Hulu during the final weekend of July. But since Deadpool & Wolverine is now out in theaters, we thought it would be fun to pick movies from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s back catalog of films. The only problem with that idea is that neither of them has a lot of movies on Hulu!

Regardless, our picks for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include one rom-com starring Reynolds and an action flick starring Jackman. The third film is a crime thriller that has a chance to break out now that it has premiered on Hulu.

The Proposal (2009)

To kick off our two Deadpool & Wolverine selections, we’ve picked the 2009 rom-com, The Proposal, which actually gets name-checked in the former film. Sandra Bullock stars as Margaret Tate, an abrasive editor at a major book publisher who isn’t particularly liked by her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds). But when Margaret faces deportation back to Canada, Andrew is the only one she can turn to for a Green Card wedding.

Immigration agent Mr. Gilbertson (Denis O’Hare) is suspicious of the couple from the start, and threatens both of them with legal consequences if he can prove their fraud. Margaret and Andrew’s impending vows may be based on a business agreement, but there are real sparks flying between them. Will it be enough to truly bring them together?

Watch The Proposal on Hulu.

Van Helsing (2004)

Our second and final Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired pick is Van Helsing. This campy and enjoyable reboot of the Universal Monsters is proof that not even Hugh Jackman can conjure a franchise out of nothing. Jackman plays Gabriel Van Helsing, the most prominent monster hunter of his era and a man without many memories of his past.

When Van Helsing is sent by the Vatican to eradicate Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh), he uncovers a plot that extends far beyond mere vampires. Dracula has usurped the technology of the late Dr. Frankenstein, and Van Helsing needs the help of Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale) and Frankenstein’s Monster (Shuler Hensley) to prevent the count’s evil plans from coming to fruition.

Watch Van Helsing on Hulu.

Sleeping Dogs (2024)

Sleeping Dogs may remind you of Memento, minus the twisty presentation of time. This movie isn’t as good as Christopher Nolan’s breakout hit, but it does feature another L.A. Confidential cast member, Russell Crowe, in the lead. Crowe plays Roy Freeman, a former homicide detective suffering from severe Alzheimer’s Disease symptoms. While undergoing a new memory therapy, Roy is approached about one of his old cases, which left an innocent man, Isaac Samuel (Pacharo Mzembe), in jail.

Roy quickly becomes convinced that Isaac might be innocent when Roy’s partner, Richard Finn (Harry Greenwood), dies soon after he is asked to revisit the Samuel case. As Roy attempts to unravel the answers within his own mind, he encounters an enigmatic woman, Laura Baines (Karen Gillan), who is willing to do anything to protect her own secrets from him.

Watch Sleeping Dogs on Hulu.