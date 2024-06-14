3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (June 14-16)

Now that we’ve reached the midpoint of June, you may think that Hulu won’t have any new movies to share until July rolls around. Fortunately, that’s not the case. Hulu may not have added any huge films this week, but there are a few new options to catch as we head into the weekend.

Our current picks for the three Hulu movies that you need to watch this weekend include a documentary that takes us back to Hollywood in the ’80s, a biographical drama, and a romantic comedy/drama hybrid that’s still one of our personal favorites nearly a quarter-century after its release.

Brats (2024)

In the mid-’80s, the Brat Pack were inescapable, even though the unofficial group never called themselves by that name. Regardless, a profile on Emilio Estevez morphed into an article about his friendship with young Hollywood stars including Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy. From that story, the idea of the Brat Pack was born.

Brats is a new documentary that examines the lives of these performers and how their careers intersected. Estevez, Sheedy, Moore, and Lowe even filmed new interviews for the movie in addition to Lea Thompson and Jon Cryer. This is a snapshot of their lives in the spotlight, and being associated with the Brat Pack wasn’t always a good thing for their careers.

Watch Brats on Hulu.

Origin (2023)

Director Ava DuVernay’s Origin is a dramatization of the life of writer Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), and her struggle to understand the origins of racism through a different perspective. In her personal life, Isabel is haunted by the death of her husband, Brett Hamilton (Jon Bernthal), and others she has lost while searching for answers to bigger questions.

Wilkerson travels all over the world to form her theory of racism as a systemic caste issue. But before she can put that idea to paper, Wilkerson has to understand a few things about herself and what she really needs.

Watch Origin on Hulu.

High Fidelity (2000)

It’s hard to believe that High Fidelity will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next year. This is one of the all-time great romantic dramedies, with John Cusack in the lead as Rob Gordon. Rob may love rock music more than anyone else, and he’ll happily shoot the breeze with his friends and fellow record store employees, Barry Judd (Jack Black) and Dick (Todd Louiso), instead of getting any work done.

The one area of Rob’s existence that’s a failure is his love life. After getting dumped by his long-time girlfriend, Laura (Iben Hjejle), Rob revisits his ex-lovers in order to get some insight on where he failed them and how their relationships came to bad ends. Rob’s romance with Laura may be over, but he isn’t ready to give up yet.

Watch High Fidelity on Hulu.

