3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (September 13-15)

three hulu movies you need to stream this weekend september 13 15 2024 jennifer s body hero
20th Century Studios

Hulu subscribers can always count on the streaming service to have plenty of movies to choose from on any particular day of the week. But there’s no better time to catch a flick from your own home than the weekend. To help you find something fun to watch, we’ve put together this brief list of the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

This week’s picks include a horror comedy written by Diablo Cody, an extremely well-made drama celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and a romantic comedy/drama with two very familiar faces in the leading roles.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer's Body.
20th Century Fox

A virgin sacrifice goes very wrong in director Karyn Kusama and screenwriter Diablo Cody’s horror comedy Jennifer’s Body. Megan Fox gets one of the most memorable roles of her career as Jennifer Check, a typical mean girl high school student who isn’t a very good friend to Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried). But whatever Jennifer was before, it was still better than the flesh-eating, soul-stealing demon that she’s become.

Jennifer’s transformation isn’t her fault, but it falls to Needy to see if she can save her only friend. .. or if she’ll have to be the one to stop Jennifer’s murder spree once and for all.

Watch Jennifer’s Body on Hulu.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Robin Williams on his knees in the classroom on Dead Poets Society.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Dead Poets Society features an Oscar-nominated performance by Robin Williams, and it also received nods for Best Picture and Best Director for Peter Weir. It didn’t win any of those awards, but screenwriter Tom Schulman did take home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Williams plays John Keating, the new idiosyncratic English teacher at an all-boys school in 1959.

At first, Todd Anderson (Ethan Hawke), Neil Perry (Robert Sean Leonard), Charlie Dalton (Gale Hansen), and the rest of Keating’s students don’t know what to make of his unconventional methods. But they ultimately embrace his world view and decide to seize control of their own lives. Ye,t as the students reach for greater control of their destiny, the pushback they receive from the school and their parents threatens to crush the legacy of both Keating and the Dead Poets Society that he was once a part of.

Watch Dead Poets Society on Hulu.

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal in Love & Other Drugs.
20th Century Studios

Any romantic comedy/drama would be lucky to have a pairing like Anne Hathaway and Road House‘s Jake Gyllenhaal. Ironically, they were a couple in Brokeback Mountain despite the homosexuality of Gyllenhaal’s character in that film. In Love & Other Drugs, they play again play a couple, Jamie Randall (Gyllenhaal) and Maggie Murdock (Hathaway).

Jamie is a drug salesman who is peddling antidepressants to doctors when he meets Maggie, a woman suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Their chemistry together is very strong, but they both want very different things out of the relationship. Maggie’s deteriorating health is only one of the reasons why their relationship becomes strained, but they have to work things out while there’s still time to do so.

Watch Love & Other Drugs on Hulu.

