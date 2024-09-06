3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (September 6-8)

A new month means new movies on Hulu, and that’s good news for anyone who would rather stay at home and stream a few films instead of going out to the theaters. For the first full weekend of September, Hulu doesn’t have any truly big movies to offer viewers. But there are a handful that we’ve selected as our three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our current picks include Steven Spielberg’s most recent sci-fi flick, a rom-com that’s celebrating its 25th anniversary, and perhaps the most ridiculous movie that Michael Bay has ever directed.

Recommended Videos

Ready Player One (2018)

Director Steven Spielberg doesn’t hit as many cinematic home runs as he used to, but his adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One is a solid double if we’re keeping the baseball metaphor going. In a near future without much hope, almost everyone is addicted to playing in a virtual reality known as the OASIS.

Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) is one of the top players in OASIS through his avatar, Parzival. When Wade learns that the late creator of the OASIS has left one last contest to determine the new owner, he becomes the No. 1 contender alongside Samantha Cook (Olivia Cooke) aka Art3mis, and some of their closest friends. However, Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn), the CEO of the company that controls the OASIS, isn’t willing to let it go without a fight, even if that means murdering Wade and everyone he knows.

Watch Ready Player One on Hulu.

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Before she largely left acting behind to host a talk show, Drew Barrymore headlined the romantic comedy Never Been Kissed. In the film, she plays Josie Geller, a somewhat geeky and socially awkward newspaper copy editor who, through the warped reality of Hollywood, can still pass as a high school student. She accepts an undercover assignment from her editor and heads back to school.

Josie, who was never very popular in high school, suffers the same fate in her second chance as she runs afoul of the mean girls and the popular kids. She also sparks an attraction with Sam Coulson (Michael Vartan), an English teacher who doesn’t see through her deception. But as Josie starts to make inroads among the popular crowd, she’s forced to reevaluate what she really wants from this experience.

Watch Never Been Kissed on Hulu.

Pearl Harbor (2001)

What if Michael Bay directed Titanic? It would probably be a lot like Pearl Harbor, Bay’s 2001 historical romance/action and war drama. This is by no means a great movie, but it can be very enjoyable if you can appreciate the unintentional comedy that comes from the romantic melodrama.

Ben Affleck and Trap‘s Josh Hartnett star as lifelong friends and pilots, Rafe McCawley and Danny Walker. Both young men are deeply in love with a nurse, Evelyn Johnson (Kate Beckinsale), which threatens their friendship before World War II comes to their home in Pearl Harbor. On the day of the Japanese attack, Rafe and Danny put their hard feelings aside to fight back against an overwhelming force. And if they survive that battle, there’s one more mission waiting for them across the Pacific.

Watch Pearl Harbor on Hulu.