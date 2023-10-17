 Skip to main content
3 movies leaving Peacock in October you have to watch

Blair Marnell
By

For the month of October, Peacock loaded up on horror titles for the annual Halloween Horror event. But once October 31st arrives, many of these films are on their way out the door. Before that happens, there are at least three movies leaving Peacock that you have to watch.

Our selections include Jordan Peele’s second film as a director, an iconic slasher flick from the ’90s, and an underrated horror movie from 2005. These are the three movies leaving Peacock in October that you have to watch.

Us (2019)

Lupita Nyong'o in Us.
Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele’s second film as a director, Us, is even more audacious than his first movie, Get Out. Decades after encountering her identical double as a child, Adelaide “Addy” Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o), her husband Gabriel “Gabe” Wilson (Winston Duke), and their children, Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph) and Jason (Evan Alex), encounter their own exact duplicates.

The alternate family, Red (Nyong’o), Abraham (Duke), Umbrae (Joseph), and Pluto (Alex), plans to kill their counterparts as part of a larger uprising of clones called The Tethered. In order to survive, the Wilson family will have to be even more vicious than their doubles.

Watch Us on Peacock.

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Kate Hudson in The Skeleton Key.
Universal Pictures

Kate Hudson’s Caroline Ellis gets a terrifying introduction to the world of the supernatural in The Skeleton Key. Shortly after quitting her job, Caroline is hired by Violet Devereaux (Gena Rowlands) to watch over her elderly and partially paralyzed husband, Ben Devereaux (John Hurt).

As Caroline takes care of Ben, she learns that his home once belonged to voodoo practitioners, Papa Justify (Ronald McCall) and Mama Cecile (Jeryl Prescott). More alarmingly, Caroline becomes convinced that Violet is using voodoo magic to steal life from her husband. And Caroline may be Violet’s next victim.

Watch The Skeleton Key on Peacock.

Candyman (1992)

Tony Todd in Candyman.
TriStar Pictures

The title character in Candyman is unique in that he is both a victim and a villain in his own story. In life, Daniel Robitaille (Tony Todd) was the son of a slave whose only crime was loving a white woman. After Daniel’s brutal murder, his spirit was reborn as the vengeful Candyman, and he commits several murders of his own just to preserve his legend.

In the present, graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) makes the mistake of invoking Candyman to test the local myths. Much to her horror, Candyman is not only real, he also refuses to let her escape from his grasp. Candyman even frames Helen for some of his crimes, before offering her immortality if she submits to his power.

Watch Candyman on Peacock.

