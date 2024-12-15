 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 PBS shows you should watch in December 2024

By
Promo art for Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs Doyle.
PBS

Even in quieter months, the Public Broadcast Service offers viewers quality original programming from around the world for free. This December, PBS’ gifts are coming early with a big concert event, an unconventional Sherlock Holmes documentary, and the annual Call the Midwife holiday special.

There’s still plenty of time to catch the other new shows on PBS in December. You can even go back and revisit the great PBS shows to watch in November as well. Here are our three recommendations.

Recommended Videos

When you’re done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best new shows on Max, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Related

Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024

The cast of Call the Midwife.
BBC

Some British dramas require a year or two off between seasons. However, Call the Midwife has been going like clockwork for 12 years, with a Christmas episode every season. This year will be an exception because there won’t be a single Christmas episode. Instead, we’re getting two episodes that chronicle Christmas 1969 for the ladies at Nonnatus House.

These midwives are enjoying the holiday cheer in Poplar, but not everything is perfect for the Christmas season. An escaped prisoner may be on the loose, and rising cases of influenza among the poor families serviced by Nonnatus House may put the midwives’ health at risk as well.

Watch Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024 on PBS on December 25.

Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle

Lucy Worsley strikes a pose in Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs Doyle.
PBS

Even if you don’t love mysteries or detective fiction, almost everyone knows who Sherlock Holmes is. He’s the most famous literary detective of all time. But did you know that the man who created Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, came to hate his iconic character? It’s true. Doyle wanted to move on to other things, but Sherlock’s popularity meant that the public always wanted more. Even killing off Sherlock didn’t help, and Doyle was forced to bring him back.

Lucy Worsley is a self-described lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan, and in this documentary special, Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle, she dives into the unusually antagonistic relationship between the author and his creation.

Watch Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle on PBS.

Violet Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

A promo picture for the Violet Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
PBS

Folk punk may sound like a music genre that doesn’t exist, but the Violent Femmes have been living up to that description for the last four decades. The group’s first album, which was also called Violent Femmes, debuted in 1983 and helped establish the band.

Now, the group is celebrating their 40th anniversary with this special concert event that features the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as the Violent Femmes’ “back-up band.” The combination of symphonic instruments and the Violent Femmes’ signature tunes sounds very intriguing, so there may be something here for both old and new fans alike.

Watch Violet Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on PBS.

Editors’ Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (December 13-15)
Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network.

After multiple delays, Kraven the Hunter finally races into theaters this weekend. Unfortunately for this big-game hunter, it will likely be his only appearance on the big screen as Sony bids goodbye to its polarizing Spider-Man Universe. The early box office estimates are not looking good, meaning Kraven might be heading to VOD by the beginning of the new year.

If Kraven isn't your cup of tea, you can find something for free on a FAST service. These free ad-supported services continue to stockpile thousands of high-quality movies. Below are three Oscar-winning movies with no business being offered for free. Thank you, FAST services, for gifting cinephiles with endless content.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (December 13-15)
Two men stand in a hangar in The Infiltrator.

Another week, another comic book movie about to bomb at the movie theater. The once-indestructible genre has experienced more misses than hits lately, but Kraven the Hunter promises to be one of the worst of them all. It's already around 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, and its box office prospects don't look so good.

So why go see it? If you have a Netflix subscription, there are plenty of good movies on there. You've probably already seen It Ends with Us, the most popular movie on Netflix right now, but chances are, you haven't watched the following three films, two of which are leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Save some money and time this weekend and watch an underrated crime drama with Bryan Cranston or a breezy remake with Jude Law.

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024
A group of people stand on a stage and wave.

Sci-fi manages to find a way into Netflix's batch of most popular movies in December. This week, Subservience is the sci-fi movie shooting up the charts. If M3GAN was a beautiful woman, then it would be the robot in Subservience. Many of the film's scenes are going viral on social media, including one that involves a shower you'll have to see to believe.

Beyond the homepage, the streamer's sci-fi genre page features action movies, blockbusters, indies, thrillers, and comedies. There is something for every sci-fi lover. To make your decision easier, read our guide for the best sci-fi movies to watch this month. Our picks include the sequel to a popular live-action franchise, a family comedy, and a polarizing adaptation of a famous author's popular novel.

Read more