3 PBS shows you should watch in December 2024

Even in quieter months, the Public Broadcast Service offers viewers quality original programming from around the world for free. This December, PBS’ gifts are coming early with a big concert event, an unconventional Sherlock Holmes documentary, and the annual Call the Midwife holiday special.

There’s still plenty of time to catch the other new shows on PBS in December. You can even go back and revisit the great PBS shows to watch in November as well. Here are our three recommendations.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024

Some British dramas require a year or two off between seasons. However, Call the Midwife has been going like clockwork for 12 years, with a Christmas episode every season. This year will be an exception because there won’t be a single Christmas episode. Instead, we’re getting two episodes that chronicle Christmas 1969 for the ladies at Nonnatus House.

These midwives are enjoying the holiday cheer in Poplar, but not everything is perfect for the Christmas season. An escaped prisoner may be on the loose, and rising cases of influenza among the poor families serviced by Nonnatus House may put the midwives’ health at risk as well.

Watch Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024 on PBS on December 25.

Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle

Even if you don’t love mysteries or detective fiction, almost everyone knows who Sherlock Holmes is. He’s the most famous literary detective of all time. But did you know that the man who created Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, came to hate his iconic character? It’s true. Doyle wanted to move on to other things, but Sherlock’s popularity meant that the public always wanted more. Even killing off Sherlock didn’t help, and Doyle was forced to bring him back.

Lucy Worsley is a self-described lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan, and in this documentary special, Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle, she dives into the unusually antagonistic relationship between the author and his creation.

Watch Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle on PBS.

Violet Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Folk punk may sound like a music genre that doesn’t exist, but the Violent Femmes have been living up to that description for the last four decades. The group’s first album, which was also called Violent Femmes, debuted in 1983 and helped establish the band.

Now, the group is celebrating their 40th anniversary with this special concert event that features the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as the Violent Femmes’ “back-up band.” The combination of symphonic instruments and the Violent Femmes’ signature tunes sounds very intriguing, so there may be something here for both old and new fans alike.

Watch Violet Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on PBS.