 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Netflix is streaming one of the best sci-fi fantasy shows right now. Here’s why you should watch it

By
The cast of Into the Badlands.
AMC

AMC wasn’t always the network of endless Walking Dead spinoffs and Anne Rice vampires and witches. In 2015, the cable channel branched out into the martial arts genre with Into the Badlands, a series that ultimately ran for three seasons.

Netflix subscribers may not realize it, but Into the Badlands was on the streamer for an extended period before it was sent to AMC+. Now that AMC is temporarily sharing its library shows with Netflix, Into the Badlands is back alongside A Discovery of Witches, Dark Winds, and more. Those other shows have more substantial followings, but since Into the Badlands is largely a cult series, we’re sharing three reasons why you should watch it on Netflix in August.

Recommended Videos

The action is incredible

Into The Badlands Season 3 episode 4 - The Ninja Attack

The first thing you have to know is that Into the Badlands was created as a vehicle for over-the-top action. It’s baked into the postapocalyptic setting where almost all contemporary technology was lost, including guns. In their place, the fighters of this world favor blades, crossbows, and the martial arts.

And it has to be said that Into the Badlands excels at action. The fight choreography is very impressive, even as the fighters themselves sometimes bend the laws of physics with their movements. The show can get away with that since it does have some sci-fi and fantasy elements. But if you’re looking for a TV show that can give you an action fix, this is the series for you.

Daniel Wu grounds the series and gives it credibility

Daniel Wu as Sunny in Into the Badlands.
AMC

Since Into the Badlands borrows a lot of its fighting styles and action from Hong Kong cinema, it’s only fitting that a genuine Hong Kong movie star is at the center of the show. In this case, the actor in question is Daniel Wu, an American-born Chinese actor who assembled a long list of credits in Hong Kong action flicks before he was cast in this series as Sunny.

Sunny is presented as the most important character in Into the Badlands, and most of the stories revolve around him in some way. At the start of the series, Sunny is in the service of Baron Quinn (Marton Csokas) as his lead enforcer. However, Sunny has quietly defied the rules of his station by taking on a lover, Veil (Madeleine Mantock), and fathering a child with her. Sunny also feels protective towards M.K. (Aramis Knight), a young man who has hidden powers. Sunny’s central position in the story means he gets most of the show’s fight scenes. But he also gives the show its heart as he tries to find a way to break free and protect the people he cares about.

It features a story written by the co-creators of Wednesday

Emily Beecham as The Widow in Into the Badlands.
AMC

Four years after their previous hit, Smallville, came to an end, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created Into the Badlands for AMC. The show was loosely adapted from the popular Chinese novel Journey to the West, and M.K. is based on that story’s famous Monkey King. Gough and Millar added their own flourishes of sci-fi and fantasy, as well as a number of colorful characters. One of our favorites is the Widow (Emily Beecham), one of Baron Quinn’s rivals and a frequent adversary of Sunny on this show. Beecham is deliciously amoral in the role, if not completely evil because she does have some redeemable qualities. She’s also a real badass and a lot of fun to watch.

Unfortunately, Gough and Millar didn’t hit all of the stories that they wanted to tell in this show, and it ends kind of abruptly. But Gough and Miller got to go on to create Wednesday for Netflix, and now fans of that series can see where this pair was willing to go on their previous show when they didn’t have to follow anyone’s guidelines except their own.

Watch Into the Badlands on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (August 23-25)
A man with a gun leans against a window in 3 Days to Kill.

It's the end of August, which can only mean one thing: there are bad movies debuting at the multiplex. It's a time-honored tradition that in the last two weeks of every August, Hollywood dumps its worst products into movie theaters in the hope that audiences are too busy preparing for the arrival of fall to notice their bombs-in-waiting.

So where does that leave those desperate souls looking to watch a good movie or two over the weekend? Well, there's always streaming. Max has plenty of good films, and the following three are great to watch for those with lowered expectations. Who can resist the charms of Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in a time-travel rom-com or Nicolas Cage stalking a serial killer in the dead of winter?
Kate & Leopold (2001)

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 23-25)
A group of people walk in The Wave.

If you look at what's coming out this weekend at the multiplex, you might get a little depressed. All Hollywood has to offer is a lame remake of The Crow and a #MeToo thriller directed by Zoë  Kravitz. If you've already seen Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus, why on earth would you go back?

Well, I hope you have a Netflix subscription. If you do, you're in luck as the streamer has a deep library of blockbuster hits, cult movies, and underrated films that are worth your time. From a heist movie with a former James Bond actor to a '90s action movie starring the greatest actress of all time, these three movies on this list are guaranteed to entertain you.
Logan Lucky (2017)

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (August 23-25)
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in Passengers.

Looking for something to put on as summer winds to a close? You may be subscribed to Amazon, and if you are, you probably haven't had a chance to sift through everything that's available on Amazon Prime Video. It's a great streaming service filled with interesting titles, but if you don't know what you're looking for, it can be hard to find something good.

That's where we come in. We've selected three underrated movies that are the perfect way to spend the weekend, whether you're looking for an underrated superhero film or something about a serial killer, we've got you covered.
Manhunter (1986)
Manhunter Official Trailer #1 - Brian Cox Movie (1986) HD

Read more