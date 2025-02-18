 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in February 2025

By
Jessica Biel and Colin Farrell in Total Recall.
Columbia Pictures

If Hulu was solely reliant on its sci-fi movies from 20th Century Studios, then there would be very few options beyond the Planet of the Apes, Predator, and Alien franchises. Fortunately, Hulu gets the best of all worlds by hosting most of the classic 20th Century Fox sci-fi flicks as well as a selection of films from other studios. And it’s not a coincidence that all three of our picks for the sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in February come from Sony.

Two of these films are newly arrived in February, while the third has been around for a bit. Each of these movies is also an action movie with sci-fi elements. So while there may not be a lot of romance in these flicks, the action lover in your household should enjoy them a lot.

Total Recall (2012)

Colin Farrell in Total Recall.
Columbia Pictures

The 1990 version of Total Recall may be superior to the 2012 remake, but the latter is the only version on Hulu and sometimes we have to play the hand we’re dealt. The remake does have a very good cast, including Bryan Cranston, Kate Beckinsale, Bokeem Woodbine, and The Penguin‘s Colin Farrell in the lead as Douglas Quaid.

In the future, Quaid is dissatisfied with his lowly existence as a factory worker and haunted by dreams of a woman (Jessica Biel) whom he has never met. To break the monotony of his life, Quaid decides to undergo a virtual vacation in which he’s a secret agent on a special mission. Much to the surprise of the memory specialists, Quaid’s memories indicate that he may really be a secret agent. Now, Quaid’s wife, Lori (Beckinsale), and his best friend, Harry (Woodbine), are out to kill him, and he needs to find answers fast if he wants to stay alive.

Watch Total Recall on Hulu.

Ultraviolet (2006)

Milla Jovovich in Ultraviolet.
Sony Pictures

If Milla Jovovich is in an over-the-top violent movie, it’s either one of the Resident Evil films or Ultraviolet. This movie is really a showcase for Jovovich kicking butt as Violet while wearing belly-bearing outfits. In this vision of the future, an attempt to create super soldiers gave way to a virus that left most of humanity transformed into vampire-like creatures called hemophages.

Violet is one of the hemophages who is tasked with defending her people and securing a new weapon that the corrupt government wants to use against them. She finds that the weapon is a young boy named Six (Cameron Bright), and his blood may hold the key to ending the vampire plague and allowing Violet and the rest of the hemophages to step out of the shadows for good.

Watch Ultraviolet on Hulu.

65 (2023)

Adam Driver in 65.
Columbia Pictures

65 is basically Adam Driver vs. dinosaurs, it just takes a roundabout way to get there. Sixty-five million years in the past, humanity has already spread across space. Mills (Driver) reluctantly agrees to pilot a two-year voyage to provide for his wife (Nika King) and their daughter, Nevine (Chloe Coleman).

A freak accident sends Mills’ ship crashing to Earth alongside one other survivor: a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). Although Mills initially gives in to despair, he accompanies Koa to a rescue site. To survive, this unlikely duo will have to face some of Earth’s deadliest dinosaurs.

Watch 65 on Hulu.

