 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in September 2024

By
Viola Davis leads a group of female warriors in the movie The Woman King.
Ilze Kitshoff / Sony Pictures Releasing

The Die Hard franchise is one of the marquee additions to Hulu in September. All five Die Hard movies, including Die Hard and Die Hard With a Vengeance, are now streaming. Elsewhere, Lindsay Lohan fans can now watch two of her best works, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Other featured movies include Neighbors and Pearl Harbor.

Beyond the homepage, there are many underrated movies on Hulu. From Oscar winners and prestige dramas to family comedies and terrifying horror films, Hulu has movies for every kind of cinephile. This September, watch one of the three underrated movies on Hulu below. Our picks include a charming rom-com, a sensational action epic, and a cute teen romance.

Recommended Videos

The Duff (2015)

The cast of The DUFF.
Lionsgate

Have you ever heard of the term “DUFF?” It’s an acronym for “designated ugly fat friend.” DUFF is also associated with the least popular person in a group. Unfortunately for high school senior Bianca (Mae Whitman), she is known as the DUFF of her friend group. While Bianca doesn’t like the term, she agrees that people use her to get to her more popular friends, Jess (Skyler Samuels) and Casey (Bianca Santos).

Looking to reinvent herself, Bianca seeks aid from the popular jock Wesley (Robbie Amell). Bianca agrees to tutor Wesley in exchange for help in reshaping her social standing. The plan works, and Bianca becomes cooler in the process. Yet, she learns popularity means less if you abandon what makes you unique. The Duff is a sweeter version of Mean Girls, featuring two capable rom-com leads worth rooting for in Whitman and Amell.

Watch The Duff on Hulu.

The Woman King (2022)

Viola Davis in battle gear, leading an army in a scene from The Woman King.
Sony Pictures

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Blythewood’s historical epic, feels straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s in all the best ways. It has the brutality of Gladiator combined with the ferocity of Braveheart. Had this movie come out in 1998, it would have been a monster hit. In 1823, the West African kingdom of Dahomey is protected by the Agojie, an all-female group of skilled warriors.

The Agojie are led by mighty General Nanisca (Viola Davis), who trains the next generation of recruits to fight against their rivals, the Oyo. One recruit, Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), shows promise, but her recklessness goes against Nanisca’s disciplinarian nature. The battle sequences are stunning thanks to the excellent fight choreography. As an action epic, The Woman King delivers in all aspects.

Watch The Woman King on Hulu.

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (2021)

A boy holding an umbrella stands next to a girl.
Hulu

Music is everything for high school senior Marcus Lund (Keean Johnson). After suffering from a seizure at a music show, Marcus learns he has a brain tumor that requires surgery. Unfortunately, the surgery will render him deaf. Devastated, Marcus decides to embark on a cross-country road trip to record 50 sounds.

Shortly after beginning his journey, Wendy (Madeline Brewer) jumps in front of Marcus’ car and gets in as she escapes from her ex-girlfriend. Wendy is the lead singer of the band Marcus watched before his seizure. The Ultimate Playlist of Noise transforms into a road trip movie as the two young lovers record various sounds on their journey to New York City. Though predictable, the movie is a heartwarming teen romance with good chemistry between Johnson and Brewers.

Watch The Ulitmate Playlist of Noise on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (September 6-8)
Samara Weaving in Ready or Not.

So long, summer. Labor Day weekend was a dead zone for new movies, allowing Deadpool & Wolverine to climb to No. 1 at the box office. That all changes this weekend with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice. Early tracking suggests Beetlejuice 2 could surpass $100 million domestically in its opening weekend.

After enjoying Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at your local theater, come home and stream some free movies on a FAST service like Tubi, Pluto TV, or Amazon Freevee. The selection of movies on these services is surprisingly elite. The three films listed below — a political thriller, a coming-of-age comedy, and a funny horror movie — are available to stream for free.
No Way Out (1987)

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (September 6-8)
Robert Pattinson in Cosmopolis.

It may not seem like it, but Amazon Prime Video remains one of the most popular streaming services out there. Because it comes with a Prime membership, plenty of people don't take full advantage of what the subscription offers outside of a few marquee offerings. If you're looking for a movie more off the beaten path, Prime Video is a great place to start, and it has a great catalog of films.

We've pulled out three titles that are definitely worth checking out this weekend, including an underseen political thriller and one of Robert Pattinson's best performances. Without further ado, here are three underrated titles on Amazon you should check out this weekend.

Read more
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September
Vince Vaughn standing over Jon Favreau's shoulder, both wearing suits, in a scene from Swingers.

A hearty laugh now and then does the body good, and a solid comedy can help encourage that. There are so many great comedies available on streaming services, from classic slapsticks to rom-coms, potty-humor comedies, and exciting new films of every sub-genre.

For this list of three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September, we head back to the '80s and '90s for some classics that are worth rewatching, especially if it has been decades since you saw them the first time. They star comedy icons like Steve Martin and actors like Vince Vaughn who is known for his fast-talking, sarcastic comedic style.
Swingers (1996)

Read more