3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in September 2024

The Die Hard franchise is one of the marquee additions to Hulu in September. All five Die Hard movies, including Die Hard and Die Hard With a Vengeance, are now streaming. Elsewhere, Lindsay Lohan fans can now watch two of her best works, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Other featured movies include Neighbors and Pearl Harbor.

Beyond the homepage, there are many underrated movies on Hulu. From Oscar winners and prestige dramas to family comedies and terrifying horror films, Hulu has movies for every kind of cinephile. This September, watch one of the three underrated movies on Hulu below. Our picks include a charming rom-com, a sensational action epic, and a cute teen romance.

The Duff (2015)

Have you ever heard of the term “DUFF?” It’s an acronym for “designated ugly fat friend.” DUFF is also associated with the least popular person in a group. Unfortunately for high school senior Bianca (Mae Whitman), she is known as the DUFF of her friend group. While Bianca doesn’t like the term, she agrees that people use her to get to her more popular friends, Jess (Skyler Samuels) and Casey (Bianca Santos).

Looking to reinvent herself, Bianca seeks aid from the popular jock Wesley (Robbie Amell). Bianca agrees to tutor Wesley in exchange for help in reshaping her social standing. The plan works, and Bianca becomes cooler in the process. Yet, she learns popularity means less if you abandon what makes you unique. The Duff is a sweeter version of Mean Girls, featuring two capable rom-com leads worth rooting for in Whitman and Amell.

Watch The Duff on Hulu.

The Woman King (2022)

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Blythewood’s historical epic, feels straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s in all the best ways. It has the brutality of Gladiator combined with the ferocity of Braveheart. Had this movie come out in 1998, it would have been a monster hit. In 1823, the West African kingdom of Dahomey is protected by the Agojie, an all-female group of skilled warriors.

The Agojie are led by mighty General Nanisca (Viola Davis), who trains the next generation of recruits to fight against their rivals, the Oyo. One recruit, Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), shows promise, but her recklessness goes against Nanisca’s disciplinarian nature. The battle sequences are stunning thanks to the excellent fight choreography. As an action epic, The Woman King delivers in all aspects.

Watch The Woman King on Hulu.

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (2021)

Music is everything for high school senior Marcus Lund (Keean Johnson). After suffering from a seizure at a music show, Marcus learns he has a brain tumor that requires surgery. Unfortunately, the surgery will render him deaf. Devastated, Marcus decides to embark on a cross-country road trip to record 50 sounds.

Shortly after beginning his journey, Wendy (Madeline Brewer) jumps in front of Marcus’ car and gets in as she escapes from her ex-girlfriend. Wendy is the lead singer of the band Marcus watched before his seizure. The Ultimate Playlist of Noise transforms into a road trip movie as the two young lovers record various sounds on their journey to New York City. Though predictable, the movie is a heartwarming teen romance with good chemistry between Johnson and Brewers.

Watch The Ulitmate Playlist of Noise on Hulu.