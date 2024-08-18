 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in August 2024

By
Mia Isaac in Black Cake.
Hulu

There are so many great movies on Hulu, that it’s easy to overlook the TV selection as well. In the fall season, Hulu gets the all of the shows from Fox and ABC the day after their broadcast premiere. That let’s you sample as many of the new shows on your own time as you like. But in the summer, there just aren’t as many options to watch. So you’ll have to be more discerning about your choices.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in August. Our first pick is a Hulu original that went largely under the radar last year. Next, we have a short-lived sitcom, followed by a documentary that first made its debut on History over a decade ago.

Recommended Videos

Black Cake (2023)

The cast of Black Cake.
Hulu

Oprah Winfrey produced the adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson’s novel Black Cake, but it was Marissa Jo Cerar who translated the book to television. The mystery here isn’t about how or why Eleanor Bennett (Chipo Chung) dies in the present, it’s about how she lived. Following Eleanor’s death, her children Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren) are given recordings that she made before her passing.

Through these recordings, the narrative shifts to the ’60s as we learn that Eleanor was once known as Covey (Mia Isaac), a young woman from Jamaica whose life was upended by her father. Eleanor kept all of her secrets as Covey until she died, but the revelations of her past will still have an impact on her children in the present.

Watch Black Cake on Hulu.

Not Dead Yet (2023-2024)

Gina Rodriguez in Not Dead Yet.
20th Television

ABC may have canceled Not Dead Yet, but like the ghosts on the series itself, it can have a digital afterlife on Hulu despite its short two-season run. Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) isn’t dead, but her journalism career might be after a lengthy hiatus while she was married and living in London. Now that she’s back at the SoCal Independent, Nell is relegated to writing obituaries. And that’s where the ghosts come in.

Either Nell is going crazy or she’s really seeing visions of dead people who have unfinished business on Earth. Sometimes, they help Nell write their obituaries. Other times, they give Nell a much-needed push to work on her own problems.

Watch Not Dead Yet on Hulu.

How Playboy Changed the World (2012)

Hugh Hefner in How Playboy Changed the World.
History

What images come to mind when you think of Playboy Magazine? The Playboy Bunnies? An elderly Hugh Hefner rocking a smoking jacket? Or all of the naked women who have appeared in centerfolds for decades? The print magazine may be gone, but the brand remains to this day.

History’s documentary How Playboy Changed the World makes the argument that the magazine challenged social norms and helped usher in a sexual revolution. And if you remember the old joke about reading Playboy for the articles, then you may be surprised to learn that the magazine actually ran fiction and nonfiction pieces from some of the most-prominent authors of the era. The magazine has an interesting story, which has been compressed to a feature length documentary for television.

Watch How Playboy Changed the World on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 BritBox shows you should watch in August 2024
The cast of Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

The era of streaming has pretty definitive pros and cons. Cable was expensive, but it led to a more linear experience where you know what you subscribed to, and could watch what you wanted only when it was on. Streaming allows for more choice, but with more choice comes more options, both for streaming services and for which shows to watch on those services.

BritBox has emerged as a favorite for those who love British television in particular. British TV has long played by different rules than its American counterpart, and their shows are often shorter and more star-studded as a result. These are three selections from BritBox that you should definitely make time for this August:
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? (2022)
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? | Official Trailer | BritBox Original

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August
Bruce Willis holding back Joseph Gordon-Levitt by the neck while pointing a gun in a scene from Looper.

There are so many movies on Amazon Prime Video that it’s tough to cut through the noise. What’s more, you might see one that looks enticing, select it, and discover that you need an add-on channel to watch it. So frustrating! To help you find movies that are worth watching and are available with a base Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video subscription, we are constantly doing the research so you don't have to.

Right now, if you’re in the mood for sci-fi, we have discovered three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August. There are high-profile movies on this list from both recent years and decades past.
Looper (2012)
LOOPER - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in August
Margot Robbie as Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan.

Max may not have the large number of new movies every month that it used to have. But the new films that were added in August should make any cinema lover happy. There are some genuine classics and crowd-pleasers in this month's films. And we've narrowed down our selections to the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in August.

Our first selection is a French romance that was an international sensation 23 years ago. A pulp adventure hero headlines our second pick before we close out the month with an unconventional adaptation of a beloved children's book.
Amélie (2001)

Read more