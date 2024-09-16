Hulu was one of the big winners at the Emmy Awards, and as expected, Shogun won Best Drama and 17 other awards. So clearly that’s the big show to watch in 2024. But if you’re looking for something off the beaten path, we’ve got three underrated shows on Hulu that you must watch in September.

Our first pick is an FX original series that was one of the best the network has ever made … it just didn’t find an audience that was large enough to save it. The second pick of the month is a newly released Hulu original, while our final choice is a documentary about one of the defining TV shows of the ’90s.

Recommended Videos

Terriers (2010)

The name of Terriers turned out to be a problem for this done-in-one FX original series because nobody really knew what the show was about from the title alone. It’s a buddy PI mystery drama with some touches of black comedy featuring Donal Logue as former cop Hank Dolworth and Michael Rayond-James as his best friend and partner, Britt Pollack, who happens to be an ex-con.

Hank and Britt are unlicensed private investigators barely making a living in Ocean Beach when they stumble upon a conspiracy that may reshape the city. Most of the 13 episodes are self-contained, but the overarching story builds to some rewarding and stunning crescendos before resolving the season’s plotlines in the final episode. This was a show that deserved a long run, and now it needs to be rediscovered so people can see what they missed the first time.

Watch Terriers on Hulu.

How To Die Alone (2024)

White Lotus and Insecure veteran Natasha Rothwell created and stars in Hulu’s original series, How To Die Alone, as a woman who seems like she’s going to fulfill the prophecy of the show’s title. Melissa is not very good at dealing with other people — especially her family — and she’s locked in a dead-end job at JFK Airport with no prospects while drowning in debt.

After nearly dying, Melissa decides that she wants to change her life and find someone that she can love. This is all easier said than done, as Melissa doesn’t fully know how to go about making the changes that she wants. But she’s going to try anything she can, even if it leads to more bad life choices.

Watch How To Die Alone on Hulu.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (2024)

In the ’90s, there were few shows that were more ubiquitous than Baywatch, which featured David Hasselhoff and perhaps the most attractive cast on television playing lifeguards in the California sun. It ran for an eye-popping 241 episodes across 11 seasons, which is almost unheard of in the streaming era.

Hulu doesn’t have the streaming rights to Baywatch, but it does have the next best thing. After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is a documentary featuring Hasselhoff and most of the cast and creators of the show as they share the stories behind the scenes about how Baywatch became a global phenomenon. Nicole Eggert, one of Baywatch‘s earliest stars, is a producer on this documentary, and she participated in the on-camera interviews even though the effects of her chemotherapy treatment are very apparent. That’s how dedicated she is to this project.

Watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun on Hulu.